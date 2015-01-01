पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गुजरात उपचुनाव नतीजे LIVE::8 सीटों के रुझानों में 7 पर बीजेपी और 1 पर कांग्रेस आगे

गांधीनगर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुजरात विधानसभा की फाइल फोटो।
  • इन 8 सीटों के लिए 81 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं, जिनमें से 51 निर्दलीय भी हैं
  • ये आठों सीटें कांग्रेस की ही थीं, इसलिए कांग्रेस के लिए साख बचाने का दवाब

गुजरात की आठ विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव में वोटों की गिनती जारी है। शुरुआती घंटे के रुझान में 7 सीटों पर भाजपा, तो एक पर कांग्रेस आगे चल रही है। 8 बजे पोस्टल बैलेट के बाद 8.30 से ईवीएम से मतों की गिनती शुरू हुई।

इन सीटों के लिए हो रहे चुनाव
कच्छ जिले की अबडासा, सुरेंद्रनगर की लींबडी, मोरबी की मोरबी, अमरेली की धारी, बोटाद की गढडा (सुरक्षित - अनुसूचित जाति), वडोदरा की करजण, डांग की डांग (सुरक्षित - अनुसूचित जाति) और वलसाड की कपराडा (सुरक्षित - अनुसूचित जाति), इन आठ सीटों पर मुख्य विपक्षी दल कांग्रेस के तत्कालीन विधायकों के इस्तीफे के कारण उपचुनाव हो रहे हैं।

81 उम्मीदवार मैदान में
इन पर कुल 81 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं, जिनमें से 51 निर्दलीय भी हैं। सर्वाधिक 14 उम्मीदवार लींबडी और सबसे कम चार कपराडा में हैं। करजण और डांग में नौ-नौ, अबडासा में 10, धारी में 11 और मोरबी व गढडा में 12-12 उम्मीदवार हैं। हालांकि, सभी आठ सीटों पर मुख्य मुकाबला सत्तारूढ़ भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बीच ही है।

कांग्रेस के लिए आठों सीटों पर अपनी साख बचाने का दवाब
गुजरात की 182 सदस्यों वाली विधानसभा में फिलहाल भाजपा के 103 विधायक हैं। कांग्रेस के 65, भारतीय ट्राइबल पार्टी (बीटीपी) के दो और राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी का एक है, इसलिए इस उपचुनाव के नतीजे से सत्ता के समीकरण पर असर नहीं पड़ेगा। वैसे, ये आठों सीटें कांग्रेस की ही थीं, इसलिए कांग्रेस के लिए इन पर अपनी साख बचाने का दवाब है।

भाजपा के प्रत्याशी
भाजपा ने इनमें से पांच सीटों पर उन्हीं पूर्व कांग्रेस विधायकों को अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया है, जिनके इस्तीफे से ये सीटें खाली हुई हैं। ये हैं - प्रद्युमनसिहं जाडेजा (अबडासा), ब्रजेश मेरजा (मोरबी), जेवी काकड़िया (धारी), अक्षय पटेल (करजण) और जीतू चौधरी (कपराडा)। इसके अलावा अन्य तीन सीटों पर भाजपा के उम्मीदवार हैं पूर्व मंत्री आत्माराम परमार (गढडा), आठवीं बार पार्टी टिकट पर उतरे किरीट राणा (लींबडी), और विजय पटेल (डांग)।

कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी
शांतिलाल सेंधानी (अबडासा), जयंतीलाल पटेल (मोरबी), सुरेश कोटडिया (धारी), किरीट जाडेजा (करजण) बाबूभाई पटेल (कपराडा), मोहन सोलंकी (गढडा), चेतन खाचार (लींबडी), और सूर्यकांत गावित (डांग)।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें