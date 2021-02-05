पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Gujarat BJP Did Not Give Sonal Modi A Ticket For The Civic Elections, Saying It Is Against Party Rules

PM मोदी की भतीजी का टिकट कटा:गुजरात भाजपा ने सोनल मोदी को निकाय चुनाव के लिए टिकट नहीं दिया, कहा- यह पार्टी के नियमों के खिलाफ

अहमदाबादएक घंटा पहले
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और उनकी भतीजी सोनल मोदी की फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • सोनल मोदी का कहना है कि उन्होंने भाजपा कार्यकर्ता की हैसियत से टिकट मांगा था

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की भतीजी सोनल मोदी ने गुजरात में स्थानीय निकाय चुनाव लड़ने के लिए बीजेपी से टिकट की दावेदारी पेश की थी। लेकिन, सोनल को अहमदाबाद नगर निकाय चुनाव के लिए बीजेपी का टिकट नहीं दिया गया। इस बारे में पार्टी का कहना है कि पार्टी के नए नियमों (पार्टी के बड़े नेताओं के रिश्तेदारों को आगामी चुनाव में टिकट नहीं दिया जाएगा) के तहत ही उन्हें टिकट देने से मना किया गया है। गुजरात में फरवरी महीने के अंत में होने वाले निकाय चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा ने गुरुवार को उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के भाई प्रह्लाद मोदी गुजरात उचित दर दुकान संघ के अध्यक्ष हैं। सोनल इन्हीं की बेटी हैं।
बता दें, सोनल मोदी प्रहलाद मोदी की बेटी हैं। प्रह्लाद मोदी गुजरात उचित दर दुकान संघ के अध्यक्ष भी हैं। सोनल ने ही मंगलवार को पत्रकारों से बातचीत में कहा था कि उन्होंने अहमदाबाद नगर निगम के बोदकदेव वार्ड से चुनाव लड़ने के लिए भाजपा से टिकट मांगा है। लेकिन, शाम को जारी हुई सूची में उनका नाम नहीं था।

गुजरात भाजपा के अध्यक्ष सीआर पाटिल ने कहा, पार्टी के नियम सबके लिए बराबर हैं।
भाजपा में नियम सबके लिए बराबर हैं
सोनल का टिकट कटने पर जब पत्रकारों ने गुजरात भाजपा के अध्यक्ष सीआर पाटिल से इसकी वजह पूछी तो उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा एक ऐसी पार्टी है, जहां नियम सबके लिए बराबर हैं। यह फैसला पार्टी के नए नियमों के तहत ही लिया गया है कि भाजपा नेताओं के रिश्तेदारों को चुनाव लड़ने का टिकट नहीं दिया जाएगा। हालांकि, इस बारे में सोनल मोदी का कहना है कि उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री की भतीजी होने के नाते नहीं, बल्कि भाजपा कार्यकर्ता की हैसियत से टिकट मांगा था।

इन शहरों में होने हैं चुनाव
गुजरात के अहमदाबाद, सूरत, राजकोट, वडोदरा, जामनगर और भावनगर नगर निगम में चुनाव के लिए वोट 21 फरवरी को डाले जाएंगे। इन मतों की गणना 23 फरवरी को होगी। वहीं, 31 जिला पंचायत, 231 तहसील पंचायत और 81 नगरपालिकाओं के लिए 28 फरवरी को मतदान होगा। इनकी गिनती 2 मार्च को होगी।

