पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • 10th And 12th Class Exam Date Fixed In Gujarat, First Paper Will Be On May 10, Time From 3.00 To 6.30 In The Evening

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एजुकेशन:गुजरात में 10वीं और 12वीं क्लास के एग्जाम की तिथि तय, 10 मई को होगा पहला पेपर, समय 3.00 से शाम के 6.30 तक

अहमदाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • इन दोनों क्लासों के एग्जाम 10 मई से शुरू होकर 25 को खत्म होंगे
  • कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक के कोर्स में 30 फीसदी की कटौती किए जाने का फैसला

गुजरात में 11 जनवरी से 10वीं और 12वीं क्लास के स्टूडेंट्स के लिए स्कूल खुल चुके हैं। वहीं, आज गुजरात बोर्ड ने 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षाओं के एग्जाम की तिथि की भी घोषणा कर दी। इन दोनों क्लासों के एग्जाम 10 मई से शुरू होकर 25 को खत्म होंगे। परीक्षा का समय दोपहर 3 से शाम 6.30 बजे तक रहेगा।

कोर्स 30 फीसदी हुआ कम
कोरोना महामारी के चलते स्कूल करीब 10 महीनों से बंद हैं। इसी के चलते पाठ्यक्रम कम करने का फैसला किया गया था और कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक के कोर्स में 30 फीसदी की कटौती किए जाने का फैसला राज्य सरकार ने दिसंबर महीने में ही सुना दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजनाथ ने कहा- अब यह सही मायनों में ग्लोबल और डिजिटल; 82 तेजस खरीदने को औपचारिक मंजूरी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser