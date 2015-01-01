पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुंह दिखाई की कमाई:गुजरात में मास्क न पहनने वालों से 5 महीने में 78 करोड़ वसूले, यह स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी की सालभर की कमाई से ज्यादा

अहमदाबादएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुजरात में बिना मास्क पहने पकड़े जाने पर 1 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना भरना होता है।
  • 'स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी' के लोकार्पण के बाद एक साल में 63.50 करोड़ रु. की कमाई हुई थी
  • गुजरात पुलिस ने 15 जून से मास्क न पहनने वाले लोगों का चालान बनाना शुरू किया था

अहमदाबाद में 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू है। वडोदरा, राजकोट और सूरत में 2 दिन का नाइट कर्फ्यू है। हालांकि राज्य में 15 जून से मास्क लगाए बगैर घूमने वाले लोगों पर चालान किया जा रहा है। अब तक 26 लाख लोगों से 78 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला जा चुका है। यह रकम स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी की साल भर की कमाई से भी ज्यादा है।

गुजरात के केवडिया में 31 अक्टूबर 2018 को स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी का लोकार्पण हुआ था। इसके बाद सालभर यानी 31 अक्टूबर, 2019 तक पर्यटकों से 63.50 करोड़ रुपए की आमदनी हुई थी।

अहमदाबाद में हर मिनट 120 लोगों पर जुर्माना
गुजरात में सरकार और पुलिस-प्रशासन की लगातार हिदायत के बावजूद लोग घर से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क नहीं पहन रहे हैं। अहमदाबाद शहर में ही हर मिनट 120 से ज्यादा लोग मास्क नहीं पहनने की वजह से जुर्माना भरते हैं। लोग मास्क पहनें, इसके लिए अहमदाबाद हॉस्पिटल्स एंड नर्सिंग होम एसोसिएशन ने जुर्माने की राशि बढ़ाने की अपील भी की थी।

अहमदाबाद में हर मिनट 120 लोगों से जुर्माना वसूला जाता है।

दो रुपए का मास्क नहीं लेते लोग
सरकारी गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक, कोरोना से बचाव के लिए बाहर निकलते समय मास्क लगाना जरूरी है। इसलिए, राज्य सरकार ने नागरिकों को सस्ते मास्क मुहैया कराए हैं। अमूल के मिल्क पार्लर में 5 मास्क का पैकेट 10 रुपये में उपलब्ध है। इसके बावजूद, लोग दो रुपए का मास्क पहनने तैयार नहीं हैं। जबकि, इसके लिए 1 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना भरना होता है।

मास्क न पहनने वालों की कोरोना जांच होगी
राज्य में अब बिना मास्क पकड़े जाने पर कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया जाएगा। अगर रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आती है तो 1 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना देना होगा। रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आने पर सीधे अस्पताल भेज दिया जाएगा।

गुजरात में अब बिना मास्क पकड़े जाने पर कोरोना टेस्ट कराए जाने का भी फैसला किया गया है।

कार्रवाई के लिए तैनात है 141 लोगों की टीम
कोरोना अनलॉक के नियमों का पालन कराने के लिए पुलिस जवान तो मुस्तैद है हीं, साथ ही म्युनिसिपल कॉर्पोरेशन ने भी 141 लोगों की टीम तैनात कर रखी है। ये टीम मास्क न पहनने और सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर थूकने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करती है। शहर के 7 जोन में इस तरह की टीमें तैनात की गई हैं।

