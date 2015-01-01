पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Gujarat Government Gave Order To 925 MBBS Doctors, Who Should Appear Before The Ahmedabad Commissioner In Two Days

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डॉक्टर्स हाजिर हों:गुजरात सरकार ने एग्रीमेंट वाले 925 MBBS डॉक्टर्स को 2 दिन में अहमदाबाद कमिश्नर के सामने पेश होने को कहा

अहमदाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिवाली के बाद से अहमदाबाद में तो कोरोना विस्फोट के हालात बन गए हैं।
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कमिश्नर ने कहा - आदेश न मानने वाले डॉक्टर्स के खिलाफ एपेडेमिक एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई होगी

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर ने गुजरात को फिर से अपनी चपेट में लेना शुरू कर दिया है। खासतौर पर अहमदाबाद की हालत ज्यादा खराब है। इसी के चलते यहां आज रात 9 बजे से सोमवार सुबह 6 बजे तक के लिए कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है। कोरोना की स्थिति से निपटने के लिए राज्य सरकार हर स्तर पर जुट गई है। इसी क्रम में अब सरकार से 11 महीनों का एग्रीमेंट करने वाले 925 बैचलर ऑफ मेडिसिन एंड बैचलर ऑफ सर्जरी (MBBS) डाक्टरों को अहमदाबाद के म्युनिसिपल कमिश्नर के सामने अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज कराने का आदेश दिया है। आदेश न मानने वाले डॉक्टर्स के खिलाफ एपेडमिक एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई होगी।

राज्य के 33 जिलों से हैं ये डॉक्टर्स
राज्य सरकार के स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा नोटिफिकेशन जारी किए गए आदेश में कहा गया है कि राज्य में कोविड-19 की परिस्थिति को देखते हुए डॉक्टर्स की जरूरत आन पड़ी है। इसलिए 11 महीनों के एग्रीमेंट पर नियुक्त डॉक्टर्स अहमदाबाद पहुंचे।

ये आदेश गुजरात के उन 33 जिलों डॉक्टर्स के लिए है, जिन्होंने हाल ही के वर्ष में ग्रेजुएट होकर अपनी सेवाएं देने के लिए सरकार से 11 महीनों का एग्रीमेंट किया है।
ये आदेश गुजरात के उन 33 जिलों डॉक्टर्स के लिए है, जिन्होंने हाल ही के वर्ष में ग्रेजुएट होकर अपनी सेवाएं देने के लिए सरकार से 11 महीनों का एग्रीमेंट किया है।

अहमदाबाद पहुंचने के लिए दो दिनों का समय दिया
कोविड-19 के गंभीर होते हालात को देखते हुए शहर में डॉक्टर्स की कमी न हो, इसी बात को ध्यान में रखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने ये आदेश जारी किया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कमिश्नर जयप्रकाश शिवहरे द्वारा जारी इस आदेश के तहत अहमदाबाद में अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज कराने के लिए सभी डॉक्टर्स को दो दिनों का समय ही दिया गया है। जो भी डॉक्टर इन दो दिनों में उपस्थित नहीं होगा, उसके खिलाफ एपेडमिक एक्ट के तहत कार्यवाही की जाने की बात भी स्पष्ट रूप से कह दी गई है।

अहमदाबाद में कोरोना विस्फोट के हालात
दिवाली के बाद से अहमदाबाद में तो कोरोना विस्फोट के हालात बन गए हैं। जहां, एक ही दिन यानी की 16 नवंबर को सिविल अस्पताल में 140 मरीजों को भर्ती करवाया गया था। इसके बाद से हर रोज कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 120-125 से ऊपर ही जा रही है। वहीं, ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत वाले मरीजों की संख्या में तेजी से इजाफा हो रहा है। अहमदाबाद के सिविल अस्पताल में इस समय 625 कोरोना के मरीज हैं, जिनमें से 475 की हालत तो ऐसी है कि उन्हें बिना ऑक्सीजन के रखा ही नहीं जा सकता। वहीं, अब सांस में तकलीफ वाले मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। इसी के चलते राज्य सरकार ने हालात से निपटने के लिए और केंद्र खोलने की घोषणा की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजैश ने 26/11 जैसे हमले की साजिश रची थी, मोदी बोले- आतंकियों के निशाने पर चुनाव थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें