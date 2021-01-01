पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Gujarat High Court Took Suo Motu Cognizance Of The Death Of 15 Rajasthani Laborers In A Road Accident In Surat

निर्देश:गुजरात हाईकोर्ट ने सूरत में हुए सड़क हादसे में 15 राजस्थानी मजदूरों की मौत मामले में स्वत: संज्ञान लिया

अहमदाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • 5 विभागों को नोटिस, 8 फरवरी को फिर सुनवाई

19 जनवरी को सूरत के पास कोसंबा में सड़क किनारे सो रहे 15 प्रवासी राजस्थानी मजदूरों की डंपर से कुचलने से हुई मौत मामले को गुजरात हाईकोर्ट ने स्वतः संज्ञान लेते हुए एक जनहित याचिका दर्ज की है। इस हृदय विदारक घटना को देखते हुए मुख्य न्यायाधीश विक्रम नाथ और न्यायमूर्ति एजे शास्त्री की पीठ ने 27 जनवरी को जनहित याचिका पंजीकृत करते हुए पांच सरकारी अधिकारियों मुख्य सचिव, गृह एवं पत्तन तथा परिवहन विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिवों, श्रम एवं रोजगार विभाग के प्रधान सचिव तथा परिवहन आयुक्त को नोटिस जारी किए।

बता दें कि दुर्घटना के बाद वरिष्ठ वकील अंशीन देसाई ने गुजरात हाईकोर्ट को पत्र लिखकर स्वत: संज्ञान लेते हुए जनहित याचिका पंजीकृत करने का अनुरोध किया था। देसाई ने पत्र में कहा कि राज्य सरकार एवं नगर निगमों का संवैधानिक एवं वैधानिक दायित्व है कि गरीबों एवं कमजोर तबके को आवास मुहैया कराया जाए। उच्च न्यायालय जनहित याचिका पर आठ फरवरी को आगे की सुनवाई करेगा।

