  • Gujarat's BSF Jawan Posted In Bihar Election Dies Of Heart Attack, Funeral Performed Today In Watan

गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर:बिहार चुनाव में तैनात गुजरात के बीएसएफ जवान की हार्ट अटैक से मौत, पैतृक गांव में आज हुआ अंतिम संस्कार

गुजरात18 मिनट पहले
बिहार चुनाव में थी तैनाती।
  • सीने में दर्द होने के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया जा रहा था, लेकिन रास्ते में ही उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया
  • जालोद तहसील के नानी सीमलखेडी गांव में गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर देकर उनका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया

बिहार चुनाव में तैनात गुजरात के बीएसएफ जवान रमेशभाई सोमाभाई किशोरी की मंगलवार को हार्ट अटैक से मौत हो गई थी। आज उनका पार्थिव शरीर जालोद तहसील के नानी सीमलखेडी गांव लाया गया, जहां गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर देकर उनका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया। इस दौरान हजारों लोग उनके अंतिम दर्शन के लिए मौजूद थे।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, मृतक जवान सोमाभाई किशोरी ने भगवानपुर के एलएन कॉलेज के कैम्प में सुबह 4 बजे चाय पी थी और फिर ड्यूटी के लिए निकले थे, तभी उन्हें सीने में दर्द हुआ, इसके बाद उन्हें सहयोगी जवान अस्पताल के लिए लेकर निकले लेकिन रास्ते में ही उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया।

