पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Gujarat's Longest 1551 Feet Tall And 10 Feet Wide National Flag Was Hoisted At Khodaldham Temple In Gujarat.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

72वां गणतंत्र दिवस:गुजरात के खोडलधाम मंदिर में गुजरात का सबसे लंबा 1551 फीट लंबा और 10 फीट चौड़ा राष्ट्रध्वज फहराया गया

राजकोटएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खोडलधाम देवी मंदिर में फहराया गया राष्ट्रध्वज। - Dainik Bhaskar
खोडलधाम देवी मंदिर में फहराया गया राष्ट्रध्वज।
  • मंदिर में राष्ट्रध्वज फहराने का आयोजन गांधीनगर स्थित राधे-राधे ग्रुप द्वारा किया गया था
  • दर्शन के लिए आए सैकड़ों की संख्या में श्रद्धालुओं ने राष्ट्रगान के साथ ध्वज को सलामी दी

देश के 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस की आज दुनियाभर में खुशियां मनाईं जा रही है। जगह-जगह राष्ट्रध्वज फहराया जा रहा है। इसी मौके पर गुजरात के खोडलधाम देवी मंदिर में आज गुजरात का सबसे लंबा राष्ट्रध्वज फहराया गया। इस ध्वज की लंबाई 1551 फीट और चौड़ाई 10 फीट है। मंदिर में दर्शन के लिए आए सैकड़ों की संख्या में श्रद्धालुओं ने राष्ट्रगान के साथ ध्वज को सलामी दी।

करीब 300 लोगों ने राष्ट्रगान के साथ राष्ट्रध्वज को सलामी दी।
करीब 300 लोगों ने राष्ट्रगान के साथ राष्ट्रध्वज को सलामी दी।

मंदिर की प्रदक्षिणा के बाद राष्ट्रध्वज मंदिर के प्रवेश द्वार पर लाया गया
यह राष्ट्रध्वज कोरोना वॉरियर्स के सम्मान में फहराया गया। ध्वज मंदिर परिसर में सुबह 9 बजे लाया गया था। इसके बाद सैकड़ों लोगों ने ध्वज हाथों में उठाकर मंदिर का चक्कर लगाया और इसके बाद ध्वज मंदिर के मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार तक लाकर राष्ट्रगान के साथ राष्ट्रध्वज को सलामी दी गई।

मंदिर में राष्ट्रध्वज फहराने का आयोजन गांधीनगर स्थित राधे-राधे ग्रुप द्वारा किया गया था।
मंदिर में राष्ट्रध्वज फहराने का आयोजन गांधीनगर स्थित राधे-राधे ग्रुप द्वारा किया गया था।

राधे-राधे ग्रुप द्वारा फहराया गया राष्ट्रध्वज
मंदिर में राष्ट्रध्वज फहराने का आयोजन गांधीनगर स्थित राधे-राधे ग्रुप द्वारा किया गया था। ध्वज का निर्माम भी इसी ग्रुप द्वारा करवाया गया है। राष्ट्रगान के बाद जब ध्वज को सलामी दी गई तो पूरा मंदिर परिसर भारत माता के जयकारों से गूंज उठा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने प्राचीर पर खालसा पंथ का झंडा लगाया, ऐसी ही हिंसा 20 दिन पहले अमेरिका में हुई थी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser