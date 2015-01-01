पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धोखाधड़ी का मामला:मोबाइल नंबर हैक करके मां-बेटे के अकाउंट से 6 मिनट में निकाले 3 लाख

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • पुलिस ने आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के खाताधारक मुकेश शर्मा पर केस दर्ज किया

मोबाइल नंबर हैक करके अकाउंटेंट और उसकी मां के खाते से 6 मिनट में 3 लाख रुपए की ठगी का मामला सामने आया है। आरोपी ने मोबाइल बैंकिंग से रुपए दूसरे खाते में ट्रांसफर कर लिया। पुलिस ने आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के खाताधारक मुकेश शर्मा के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार नानपुरा, टिमलियावाड़ में स्थित अर्पण अपार्टमेंट में रहने वाले योगिन पुत्र हसमुख शाह के देना बैंक के अकाउंट से 15 अक्टूबर को 1 लाख रुपए दूसरे खाते में ट्रांसफर हो गए। आरोपी ठग ने योगिन की मां के अकाउंट से 2 लाख रुपए मोबाइल बैंकिंग से ट्रांसफर कर लिया। 6 मिनट में दोनों अकाउंट में लाखों रुपए की ठगी की गई।

पेशे से अकाउंटेंट योगिन शाह के मोबाइल का सिमकार्ड 7 अक्टूबर को बंद हो गया था। योगिन 8 अक्टूबर को मोबाइल कंपनी में सिमकार्ड की जांच करने गए थे। कंपनी के कर्मचारी ने कहा कि मोबाइल नीचे गिरने की वजह से सिमकार्ड बंद हो गया है। योगिन ने पर्याप्त डॉक्यूमेंट देकर 8 अक्टूबर को सिम कार्ड चालू करवा लिया था। योगिन के खाते से 15 अक्टूबर को ठगी की गई।

ऐसा लगता है कि आरोपी इसी बीच सिमकार्ड बदल दिया होगा। बता दें ओटीपी के बिना अकाउंट से रुपए ट्रांसफर करना मुश्किल है। 3 लाख रुपए कटकर मुकेश शर्मा के अकाउंट में जमा हुए थे। पुलिस ने बैंक से पूरी जानकारी मांगी है।

इंश्योरेंस कंपनी की वेबसाइट चालू करने के लिए एप्लीकेशन भेजा, डाउनलोड करते ही मैनेजर के खाते से कट गए 47 हजार

सूरत| शहर के अलग-अलग इलाकों में 58 हजार की ऑनलाइन ठगी के दो मामले सामने आए हैं। इस बारे में पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है। गोडादरा के वैकुंठ धाम सोसाइटी में रहने वाले मेहुल बलदानिया इंश्याेरेंस कंपनी में डेवलपमेंट मैनेजर हैं। 20 अक्टूबर को कंपनी की वेबसाइट अचानक बंद हो गई थी। इसके बाद उन्होंने गूगल सर्च करके कस्टमर केयर नंबर खोजकर फोन किया।

सामने वाले ने कहा कि हमारे सीनियर अधिकारी इस बारे में बात करेंगे। कुछ देर बाद दूसरे नंबर से फोन आया और आरोपी ने कहा कि वेबसाइट चालू करने के लिए माेबाइल के प्ले स्टोर में एप्लीकेशन डाउनलोड करना होगा। मेहुल ने एप्लीकेशन डाउनलोड किया तो आरोपी को कहा कि 1 रुपए का ट्रांजेक्शन करो।

ट्रांजेक्शन करते ही मेहुल के अकाउंट से चार बार में 46,999 रुपए कट गए। मोबाइल में रुपए कटने का मैसेज आने के बाद ठगी होने का पता चला। इस बारे में पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है। अन्य एक मामले में छात्रा ने 11 हजार की ऑनलाइन ठगी का मामला दर्ज कराया है।

नवसारी की अमृत नगर सोसाइटी में रहने वाली 18 वर्षीय कैंसी पटेल के मोबाइल पर घर बैठे रुपए कमाने का मैसेज आया। कैंसी ने मैसेज वाले नंबर पर फोन किया तो उसके अकाउंट से 11 हजार रुपए कट गए। पुलिस शिकायत दर्ज कर आगे की जांच कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें