आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का मामला:कारखाना चलाने के लिए रुपए दिए थे, वापस मांगे तो खुदकुशी कर ली

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मृतक के बेटे ने आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का मामला दर्ज कराया

सिंगणपोर में एम्ब्रॉडयरी का कारखाना चलाने के लिए रुपए दिया था, वापस मांगा तो अधेड़ ने आत्महत्या कर ली। मृतक के बेटे ने आरोपी के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का मामला दर्ज कराया है। जानकारी के अनुसार कतारगाम, लक्ष्मीकांत सोसाइटी में रहने वाले पोपट गाबाणी एम्ब्रॉयडरी का कारखाना चलाते थे।

सरथाणा जकातनाका के पास स्थित शुभम नगर सोसाइटी में रहने वाले जीतूभाई जरूरत पड़ने पर पोपट गाबाणी को रुपए देते थे। 28 अक्टूबर को जीतू ने पोपट गाबाणी से कहा कि शाम तक रुपए नहीं लौटाए तो जान से मार दूंगा। 29 अक्टूबर को पोपट ने मानसिक तनाव में आकर गुरुकुल रोड पर कश्यप फॉर्म के सामने अनाज में डालने वाली दवा खा ली।

आरोपी ने रुपए न लौटाने पर जमीन लिखवाने की धमकी दी थी
पोपट गाबाणी अस्पताल में भर्ती थे, तब अपने बड़े बेटे सागर को बताया था कि जीतू वासाणी ने रुपए वापस न लौटाने पर जान से मारने और गांव की जमीन लिखवा लेने की धमकी दी है। उसकी यातनाओं से परेशान होकर मैंने खुदकुशी करने की कोशिश की। सागर ने आरोपी के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने की शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।

जीतू कितने रुपए मांग रहा था, इसकी कोई जानकारी नहीं

आरोपी जीतू और पोपट गाबाणी एक साथ काम करते थे। जरूरत पड़ने पर जीतू पोपट को रुपए भी देता था। जीतू कितने रुपए मांग रहा था, इसकी कोई जानकारी नहीं है।
-एपी सलैया, इंस्पेक्टर, सिंगणपोर

