  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  • Had Taken A Loan Of 5 Lakhs From The Bank For His Son's Engineering Studies, If He Could Not Repay The Installment, He Gave His Life

खुदकुशी:बेटे की इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई के लिए बैंक से 5 लाख लोन लिया था, किस्त नहीं चुका पाया तो जान दे दी

सूरत42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • अडाजण में अधेड़ और सचिन में दो बच्चों की मां ने लगाई फांसी, पूणा गांव में किशोर ने आत्महत्या की

बेटे को इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई करने के लिए लोन लिया था। कोरोना में सब कुछ बंद होने से किस्त नहीं चुका पाया तो अधेड़ ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। जानकारी के अनुसार अडाजण में स्थित नूतन रो-हाउस में रहने वाले जिग्नेश अशोकभाई गांधी(45) ओला कैब की टैक्सी चलाते थे। जिग्नेश की पत्नी को हार्ट की बीमारी है और वह मायके में रहती है। जिग्नेश अपने छोटे बेटे के साथ सूरत में रहता था।

जिग्नेश का बेटा एसवीएनआईटी में इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई कर रहा है। बेटे को पढ़ाने के लिए बैंक से 5 लाख रुपए लोन लिया था। इसमें से केवल 20 हजार रुपए ही चुकाया है। लॉकडाउन में सब कुछ बंद होने की वजह से जिग्नेश किस्त नहीं भर पा रहा था। अनलॉक में भी कामकाज अच्छे से नहीं चल रहा पा था, इससे परेशान होकर घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई।

दो बच्चों की मां ने लगाई फांसी, पारिवारिक कलह से परेशान थी
सचिन जीआईडीसी में पारिवारिक कलह से परेशान दो बच्चों की मां ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पति से झगड़ा होने के बाद महिला ने यह कदम उठाया। महिला की मौत से दो बच्चे अनाथ हो गए। जानकारी के अनुसार मध्य प्रदेश की मूल निवासी और सचिन जीआईडीसी में रहने वाली 26 वर्षीय प्रियंकाबेन तिवारी ने सोमवार को घर में फांसी लगा ली।

पति हीरामनि तिवारी लूम्स कारखाने में काम करता है। प्रियंका को दो छोटे-छोटे बच्चे हैं। आर्थिंक संकट को लेकर पति-पत्नी में अक्सर झगड़ा होता रहता था। इससे परेशान होकर प्रियंका ने फांसी लगा ली। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही सचिन जीआईडीसी पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा करके पीएम के लिए रवाना कर दिया।

मां ने बाहर खेलने से रोका तो 14 साल के बेटे ने लगाई फांसी
सूरत. पूणा में 14 साल के नाबालिग ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। मां ने बेटे को घर के बाहर खेलने से रोका तो गुस्से में आकर उसने जान दे दी। जानकारी के अनुसार पूणा गांव की अयोध्या सोसाइटी में रहने वाला 14 वर्षीय लक चंदूभाई हरीपरा आठवीं कक्षा में पढ़ता था। सोमवार को शाम 4 बजे लक घर के बाहर खेल रहा था।

मां ने खेलने से रोका तो गुस्से में आकर दूसरी मंजिल पर जाकर फांसी लगा ली। एक घंटे बाद मां बेटे को बुलाने ऊपर गई तो वह फंदे पर लटका हुआ था। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पूणा पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। पुलिश ने शव का पंचनामा करके पीएम के लिए रवाना कर दिया।

