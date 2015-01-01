पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Resignation Of Congress State Chief And Leader Of Opposition In Gujarat, Hardik Patel's Name Topped For New State Chief

राजनीति के नए समीकरण:गुजरात में कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रमुख और विपक्ष के नेता का इस्तीफा, नए प्रदेश प्रमुख के लिए हार्दिक पटेल का नाम टॉप पर

अहमदाबाद20 मिनट पहले
राहुल गांधी के साथ हार्दिक पटेल की फाइल फोटो।
  • नगरीय निकाय चुनावों के चलते कांग्रेस हार्दिक पटेल के सहारे भाजपा को टक्कर दे सकती है
  • पिछले निकाय चुनाव में पाटीदार समाज की नाराजगी का खामियाजा बीजेपी को भुगतना पड़ा था

गुजरात में हाल ही में संपन्न हुए विधानसभा उप-चुनाव में कांग्रेस की आठों सीटें भाजपा ने छीन लीं थीं। इस करारी हार की जिम्मेदारी लेते हुए प्रदेश प्रमुख अमित चावडा और विधानसभा के विपक्ष के नेता परेश धानाणी ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है। इसी के चलते गुजरात में नए प्रदेश प्रमुख की तलाश शुरू हो गई है, जिसमें गुजरात कांग्रेस के कार्यकारी प्रमुख हार्दिक पटेल का नाम, पूर्व प्रदेश प्रमुख अर्जुन मोढवाडिया और जगदीश ठाकोर के साथ टॉप पर है।

पार्टी सूत्रों की मानें तो गुजरात में अगले महीने छह महानगर पालिका, 150 के करीब नगरपालिका व 33 जिला पंचायतों के चुनाव हो सकते हैं। ऐसे में कांग्रेस संगठनात्मक ढांचे को मजबूत करने के लिए हार्दिक पटेल को प्रदेश प्रमुख का दायित्व दे सकती है। क्योंकि पिछले नगरीय निकाय चुनावों में पाटीदारों के चलते ही भाजपा को ग्रामीण इलाकों में हार का सामना करना पड़ा था।

2015 में पाटीदारों की नाराजगी से कांग्रेस को हुआ था फायदा
बता दें, साल 2015 में हुए नगरीय निकाय चुनाव में पाटीदार समाज की नाराजगी का खामियाजा बीजेपी को भुगतना पड़ा था। भाजपा को जिला पंचायत, तालुका पंचायत और महानगरपालिकाओं में हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। इसका कारण पाटीदार आरक्षण आंदोलन और उसके नेता हार्दिक पटेल ही थे। हार्दिक पटेल के चलते गांवों में भाजपा हार गई थी। हार्दिक पटेल के सहारे कांग्रेस फिर से नगरीय निकाय चुनाव में भाजपा से टक्कर ले सकती है।

