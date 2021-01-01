पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • He Used To Lie To The Previous Wives And Had Seven Marriages, The Sixth Wife Of 21 Years Reached The Police Station.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धोखाधड़ी:पहले वाली पत्नियों से झूठ बोलता गया और कर लीं सात शादियां, 21 साल छोटी छठी पत्नी पहुंच गई थाने

सूरत18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सचिन क्षेत्र में रहने वाला आरोपी पेशे से किसान है
  • पहले वाली पत्नियाें से अनबन होते ही कर अयूब लेता था एक और शादी

63 साल के बूढ़े शख्स पर कई शादियां करने का आरोप लगा है। दरअसल जिले में कप्लेठा टाउन के रईस किसान की जरूरत पूरी नहीं हुई तो वह 7वीं महिला के साथ रहने लगा था। आरोपी की छठी पत्नी ने एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। महिला का आरोप है कि उसके पति ने उससे झूठ बोलकर शादी की।

जबकि वह पहले से ही पांच शादियां कर चुका था। आरोपी की पत्नी के मुताबिक हाल ही में अयूब ने छठी बार शादी की थी। लेकिन नई नवेली दुल्हन ने अयूब से दूरियां बनानी शुरू कर दी। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक वृद्ध आरोपी हार्ट और शुगर की बीमारी से भी जूझ रहा है।

इस हैरतअंगेज खुलासे के शुरुआत की कोरोना काल के बीच बीते साल सितंबर 2020 में हुई। यानी देश में जब अनलॉक चल रहा था तो अयूब के दिमाग में निकाह का फितूर पल रहा था। कपलेठा टाउन के अयूब ने दिसंबर में छठी़ं शादी के नाकाम होने पर 7वीं बीवी की तलाश शुरू कर दी थी।

नई दुल्हन बोली- 63 साल के बीमार संग नहीं रहूंगी
अयूब ने जिस महिला से निकाह किया था, वह उससे 21 साल छोटी थी। उसने कहा कि वह बीमार पति के साथ शारीरिक संबंध नहीं बना सकती। अयूब ने कहा- उसने मुझे अपने साथ सोने ही नहीं दिया। अयूब की उस बीबी ने दबाव में आने के बजाए पति के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।

7वीं शादी के बाद आई जेल जाने की नौबत
अयूब ने छठवीं शादी 42 साल की महिला से की थी। अब जाकर आरोपी पति के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ है। शिकायतकर्ता पत्नी के मुताबिक उसने 7वीं शादी कर ली है, अयूब ने मुझे भी और भी कई चीजों को लेकर अंधेरे में रखा। उसे छोड़ने के बाद अब 7वीं महिला के साथ रह रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser