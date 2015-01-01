पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hearing In Supreme Court On The Demand For Holding Corporation Elections According To One Ward One Seat In The State, Decision Of 24

मनपा चुनाव:राज्य में एक वार्ड एक सीट के अनुसार कॉर्पोरेशन चुनाव कराने की मांग पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई, फैसला 24 काे

सूरत3 घंटे पहले
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
  • कांग्रेसी नेता ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में मौ जूदा चुनाव पद्धति को चुनौती दी है, भाजपा के लिए हितकारी बताया

पूरे देश की महानगरपालिकाओं में एक वार्ड एक सीट के अनुसार चुनाव होते हैं, जबकि केवल गुजरात में ही महानगरपालिका चुनाव में एक वार्ड चार सीट के अनुसार चुनाव होते हैं। इसके खिलाफ वडोदरा के कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता नरेंद्र रावत ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर अन्य प्रदेशों की तरह गुजरात में एक वार्ड एक सीट के अनुसार चुनाव कराने की मांग की। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने याचिका पर सुनवाई शुरू की है। अंतिम सुनवाई 24 नवंबर को होगी। इसी दिन फैसला भी आने की उम्मीद है।

टिप्पणी: गुजरात सरकार 24 नवंबर तक जवाब दे या न दे, फैसला 24 नवंबर को ही

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में शुक्रवार को कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता की दो पिटीशन की सुनवाई के दौरान गुजरात सरकार ने नई फ्रेश पिटिश न दायर कर फैसला मुल्तवी रखने की मांग की। इसका नरेंद्र रावत के सीनियर वकील कपिल सिब्बल ने विरोध करते हुए कहा कि यह पिटिशन चुनाव के लिए महत्व की है। इसमें सीमांकन सहित एक से अधिक मुद्दे शामिल हैं। जबकि पुरानी पिटिशन की तो केवल सुनवाई ही बाकी है।

इसलिए फाइनल सुनवाई की मांग की। दलील को मान्य रखते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुजरात सरकार 24 नवंबर तक में जवाब दे या न दे, फाइनल सुनवाई करने का निर्णय लिया है। उल्लेखनीय है कि वडोदरा मनपा के 2015 के चुनाव के समय भी कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता नरेंद्र रावत ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से एक वार्ड एक सीट के अनुसार चुनाव कराने की मांग की थी और इस पर निर्णय आज तक पेंडिंग है।

