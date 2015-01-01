पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • The 42 year old Man Married A 21 year old Girl, When The First Wife Returned, She Said This Girl Is A Maid.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लव सेक्स और धोखा:42 साल के शख्स ने 21 साल की लड़की से की शादी, जब पहली पत्नी लौट आई तो कहा- ये तो नौकरानी है

अहमदाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुछ दिन पहले ही आरोपी की पहली पत्नी घर लौट आई, तब मालूम हुआ कि दोनों का तलाक नहीं हुआ है।
  • आरोपी ने तलाक होने की बात कहकर पीड़िता से लव मैरिज कर ली और उसे घर ले आया

अहमदाबाद शहर के गोता इलाके में रहने वाली एक 42 साल के शख्स ने 21 वर्षीय लड़की को अपने प्रेमजाल में फंसाकर उससे शादी कर ली। लेकिन, कुछ दिन बाद ही उससे नाराज होकर मायके चली गई पहली पत्नी वापस लौट आई तो शख्स ने पत्नी से कह दिया कि वह इस लड़की को नौकरानी बनाकर घर लाया था। इसके बाद दोनों उस पर अत्याचार करने लगे और घर में ही कैद कर लिया। किसी तरह लड़की ने हेल्पलाइन पर फोन लगाकर खुद को दोनों के चंगुल से आजाद करवाया।

पत्नी से तलाक की बात कह कर ली थी शादी
पीड़ता नेहा (परिवर्तित नाम) द्वारा दर्ज शिकायत के अनुसार वह एक कपड़े की फैक्ट्री में नौकरी करती थी। यहीं पर 42 साल का विपुल भी काम करता था। इसी दौरान दोनों के बीच प्रेम संबंध हो गए। विपुल ने उसे बताया कि पहली पत्नी से उसका तलाक हो चुका है। यही बात कहकर उसने नेहा से शादी कर ली और दोनों साथ रहने लगे। लेकिन कुछ दिन पहले ही उसकी पत्नी घर लौट आई, तब मालूम हुआ कि दोनों का तलाक अभी तक हुआ नहीं है। वहीं, विपुल ने भी पहली पत्नी से ये कहा कि नेहा उसकी नौकरानी है। इसके बाद दोनों पति-पत्नी उस पर अत्याचार करने लगे और घर में ही कैद कर लिया।

मौका पाकर नेहा ने किया हेल्पलाइन को फोन
बुधवार को विपुल के कहीं चले जाने पर नेहा के हाथ उसका मोबाइल फोन लग गया और मौका पाते ही नेहा ने हेल्पलाइन में फोन कर मदद मांगी। सूचना मिलते ही महिला पुलिस की टीम घर जा पहुंची और नेहा को मुक्त करवा लिया। वहीं, नेहा की शिकायत पर विपुल के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंISRO ने 42वां कम्युनिकेशन सैटेलाइट लॉन्च किया, यह कोरोना काल में दूसरा और साल का आखिरी मिशन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें