  • High Court's DGCA AAI Rebuked, Judge Says Do Not Rotate, Tell Me Whether Buildings Are A Hindrance Or Not

सूरत एयरपोर्ट:हाईकोर्ट की डीजीसीए-एएआई को फटकार, जज बोले- घुमाइए मत, बताइए इमारतें बाधा हैं या नहीं

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
लैंडिंग के समय इमारतों के नजदीक आ जाते हैं विमान, इसलिए बाधा। - Dainik Bhaskar
लैंडिंग के समय इमारतों के नजदीक आ जाते हैं विमान, इसलिए बाधा।
  • हाई कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस की अध्यक्षता वाली डिवीजन बेंच के सामने उड़ान में बाधा बने 45 प्रोजेक्ट के मामले की सुनवाई
  • डीजीसीए के वकील की दलील पर भड़के जज

सूरत एयरपोर्ट पर रनवे नंबर 22 के वेसू एंड उड़ानों के लिए बाधा बन रही इमारतों के मामले में गुजरात हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस की अध्यक्षता वाली दो जजों की डिवीजन बेंच ने डीजीसीए और एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (एएआई) को फटकार लगाई है।

यह बेंच सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता विश्वास भांबुरकर की 2019 में दायर याचिका पर सोमवार को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिये सुनवाई कर रही थी। सुनवाई के दाैरान इमारती बाधाओं पर पूछे गए सवाल पर डीजीसीए के वकील ने गोलमोल जवाब दिया तो चीफ जस्टिस भड़क गए।

उन्होंने कहा कि इमारती बाधा है या नहीं? इस पर हमें स्पष्ट जवाब चाहिए। हमें हलफनामा चाहिए। इस पर डीजीसीए के वकील ने कहा कि हम दो दिन के अंदर एफिडेविट फाइल कर देंगे। अगली सुनवाई 18 फरवरी को होगी। याचिकाकर्ता विश्वास भांबुरकर के अनुसार एयरपोर्ट के रनवे नंबर 22 के वेसू छोर पर 45 ऐसे प्रोजेक्ट हैं, जो फ्लाइट के टेकऑफ और लैंडिंग में अवरोध हैं। इनमें से 18 अवैध तरीके से बनाई गई हैं, इसलिए इन्हें पूरी तरह तोड़ा जाना चाहिए। कुछ के हिस्से अवरोध बन रहे हैं, इसलिए बाधा बन रहे हिस्सों को तोड़ा जाना चाहिए।

कोर्ट रूम लाइव: डीजीसीए- जब एनओसी दी तब इतनी परिष्कृत टेक्नोलाॅजी नहीं थी, इसलिए इन्हें बाधा न मानें...

डीजीसीए के वकील: हमने जो एफिडेविट फाइल की है उसके अनुसार जब इमारतों को बनाने के लिए एनओसी दी गई थी तब इतनी परिष्कृत टेक्नोलॉजी एक्यूरेसी और प्रिसिशन इंस्ट्रूमेंट नहीं थे। अब सर्वे कर रहे हैं तब तकनीकी बहुत आगे निकल गई है। इंस्ट्रूमेंट के साथ सर्वे में इमारती बाधाएं दिख रही हैं। उस वक्त किसी को एनओसी देने के पीछे कोई मंशा नहीं थी, इसलिए इसे बाधा नहीं माना जाना चाहिए।

जज: आप जब टेक्नोलाॅजी नहीं होने की बात कर रहे हैं तो उस वक्त के अधिकारियों को भी यहां बुलाइए। ऐसे कैसे एनओसी दी जा सकती है। मापदंड के अनुसार नियम का पालन होना चाहिए। स्पष्ट रूप से यह तय होना चाहिए कि इमारती बाधा है या नहीं।

डीजीसीए के वकील: यदि ऐसा है तो एयरपोर्ट निदेशक, एसएमसी और बिल्डर मिलकर यह तय करें कि इस पर क्या किया जाना है। क्योंकि अभी भी यह इमारती बाधा लगती है तो इस पर अपने हिसाब से निर्णय लें।

जज: घुमाना बंद कीजिए। आप डेढ़ साल से इस मामले में तीन दर्जन लोगों को नोटिस दे चुके हैं। हियरिंग भी हो चुकी है। यह समय की बर्बादी है। इमारती बाधा है या नहीं इस पर हमें स्पष्ट जवाब चाहिए। हमें इस पर हलफनामा चाहिए।

डीजीसीए के वकील: हम एफिडेविट फाइल कर देंगे।

जज: डीजीसीए के जवाब पर एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया के वकील का क्या कहना है। एएआई के वकील: बाधा है, हमने ऑन रिकॉर्ड इसका सर्वे किया है और बाधाओं का चार्ट बनाकर डीजीसीए को दिया है। जज: यह बहुत ही असमंजस की स्थिति है। कल को कोई दुर्घटना हो जाए तो इसका जिम्मेदार कौन होगा। डीजीसीए के वकील: ये बाधाएं ऑपेरेंटली (प्रत्यक्ष) हैं। जज: हमें स्पष्ट जवाब चाहिए। बताइए बाधा है या नहीं? डीजीसीए के वकील: हमने सेफ्टी के लिए रनवे नंबर 22 को वेसू एंड पर 615 मीटर हिस्से को बंद कर दिया है। जज: इससे हमें कोई लेना देना नहीं। जो मापदंड हैं उनके हिसाब से बाधा है या नहीं, ये बताइए। उसके बाद आगे की बात सुनी जाएगी और एएआई से जवाब लिया जाएगा।

अगली सुनवाई 18 फरवरी को होगी

याचिकाकर्ता विश्वास भांबुरकर ने बताया कि सोमवार की सुनवाई में हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस की अध्यक्षता वाली डिवीजन बेंच डीजीसीए की दलील पर आश्वस्त नहीं हुई है। उससे हलफनामा फाइल कर यह स्पष्ट बताने को कहा है कि बाधा है या नहीं।

विश्वास ने बताया कि एयरक्राफ्ट एक्ट के तहत बाधा बन रही इमारतों का टूटना तय है। बाधा बन रहे कुल 45 प्रोजेक्ट हैं। इनमें से 18 ग्राउंड फ्लोर से तोड़े जा सकते हैं। अगर इमारतें वैध हैं तो उन्हें मुआवजा दिया जाएगा। अगर अवैध हैं तो उन्हें तोड़ दिया जाएगा। अब इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई 18 फरवरी को होगी।

3 साल से चल रहा मामला, अब तक समाधान नहीं

सूरत एयरपोर्ट के रनवे नंबर 22 के वेसू एंड पर कुल 45 प्रोजेक्ट ऐसे हैं, जो उड़ानों के लिए बाधा हैं। वर्तमान में सूरत एयरपोर्ट से प्रतिदिन 50 से ज्यादा उड़ानों का आवागमन होता हैं। इन बाधाओं पर 2017 से विवाद चल रहा है। डीजीसीए, एएआई, सूरत मनपा ने अपना पल्ला झाड़ लिया है।

ऐसे में हाईकोर्ट ने डीजीसीए से कहा है कि एयरपोर्ट पर इमारती बाधाओं को लेकर स्पष्ट जवाब चाहिए। सोशल एक्टिविस्ट संजय इजावा ने बताया कि तीन वर्षों से कोर्ट में यह मामला चल रहा है। डीजीसीए कोर्ट को घुमा रहा है। अब जल्द ही समाधान होने की संभावना है।

