पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Hundreds Of Seats Still Vacant In Both Classes, Second Round Merit List Released; Entry Starts Today

एड़मिशन ओपन:अभी भी दोनों वर्ग में सैकड़ों सीट खाली, दूसरे राउंड की मेरिट लिस्ट जारी; आज से प्रवेश शुरू

सूरत39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

वीर नर्मद दक्षिण गुजरात यूनिवर्सिटी की तरफ से बीकॉम और बीबीए की दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट जारी की गई है। यूनिवर्सिटी की तरफ से परिपत्र जारी करते हुए जानकारी दी गई है कि बीकॉम और बीबीए की बेच टू की फाइनल लिस्ट जारी कर दी गई है।

इसलिए कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल अपनी लॉगिन आईडी से इस फाइनल मेरिट लिस्ट को देख सकते हैं इसके अलावा बीकॉम और बीबीए में बेस्ट दो में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया के लिए 9 नवंबर शाम 6:00 बजे के बाद से सभी कॉलेज शुरू कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा कॉलेजों को आदेश दिया गया है कि बैच टू की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया बीकॉम और बीबीए कॉलेजों में 20 नवंबर तक पूरी कर दी जाएगी।

दूसरी तरफ एडमिशन कमेटी से मिली जानकारी अनुसार बीकॉम में 28925 सीट है जिसमें पहले राउंड में 19782 सीट भरी जा चुकी थी और 9143 सीट खाली है वहीं दूसरे राउंड में बीकॉम के लिए 3076 आवेदन आए हैं वहीं बीबीए के लिए पहले राउंड में 3270 और बीसीए के लिए 3311 सीट भरे जाने के बाद बीबीए में 630 और बीसीएम 1009 सीट खाली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें