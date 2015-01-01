पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hurricane Active, Moving 32 Km In 6 Hours Ahead, Signal Placed At Zafarabad And Veraval Port

अरब सागर में ‘गति’ तूफान सक्रिय:6 घंटे में 32 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से बढ़ रहा आगे; जफराबाद और वेरावल बंदरगाह पर सिग्नल लगाए

अमरेली24 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

दक्षिण-पश्चिम अरब समुद्र में तूफान सक्रिय हो गया है। इस तूफान को ‘गति’ नाम दिया गया है। गति तूफान 6 घंटे में 32 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से आगे बढ़ रहा है। जिसके बाद जफराबाद और वेरावल बंदर पर 2 नंबर का सिग्नल लगाया गया है। जफराबाद का दरिया शांत है।

फिर भी सावधानियों के मद्देनजर सिग्नल लगाया गया है और 26 नवंबर तक मछुआरों को समुद्र में नहीं जाने की सूचना दी गई है। यह तूफान यमन की ओर आगे बढ़ने वाला है। अरबी समुद्र में डिप्रेशन का कोई असर देखने को नहीं मिला लेकिन हवाओं की रफ्तार में बढ़ोत्तरी होने पर सावधानियां बरतने के मद्देनजर जफराबाद बंदर पर 1 नंबर का सिग्नल लगाया गया है।

इसके अलावा मछुआरों को सचेत रहकर दरिया में नहीं जाने की सूचना दी गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार फिलहाल दरिया में सामान्य स्थिति है।

