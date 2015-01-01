पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या का राज खुला:पत्नी के प्रेमी को कुएं की बाउंड्री वॉल पर बिठाकर जमकर शराब पिलाई, फिर वहीं से दे दिया था धक्का

राजकोट5 मिनट पहले
कुआं, जहां से शव मिला था।
  • शराब की बात पता चलते ही पुलिस को हुआ था हत्या का शक
  • राजकोट जिले के केराली गांव से करीब 20 दिन पहले एक लाश मिली थी

राजकोट जिले के केराली गांव से करीब 10 दिन पहले एक लाश मिली थी। लाश एक किसान की थी, जो एक महीने पहले ही गांव में बटिए पर खेती करने आया था। पुलिस ने इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री का खुलासा करते हुए गांव के ही एक युवक को अरेस्ट किया है। आरोपी ने हत्या की वारदात को इसलिए अंजाम दिया, क्योंकि मृतक के उसकी पत्नी से अवैध संबंध बन गए थे।

मृतक निलेश की फाइल फोटो।
पत्नी से संबंध की बात पता चलते ही बना ली थी हत्या की योजना
जेतपुर तहसील का रहने वाला निलेश परिवार के साथ बटिए पर खेती करने केराली गांव आया था। परिवार ने गांव में ही कच्चा घर बना लिया था। इसी दौरान निलेश के पड़ोस में रहने वाले विनोद की पत्नी से अवैध संबंध हो गए थे। यह बात विनोद को पता चली तो उसने निलेश की हत्या की योजना बना ली थी।

कुएं की बाउंड्री वॉल पर बिठाकर जमकर पिलाई थी शराब
विनोद ने निलेश को इस बात का शक नहीं होने दिया कि उसे उनके बारे में पता चल गया है। अपनी योजना के तहत 5 दिसंबर की रात को विनोद शराब लाया और निलेश के साथ गांव के पास ही स्थित एक कुएं की बाउंड्री वॉल पर बैठकर शराब पीने लगा। जब निलेश को शराब का नशा ज्यादा हो गया तो मौका पाते ही विनोद ने उसे कुएं में धक्का दे दिया। दूसरे दिन निलेश का शव कुएं से मिला।

मामले की जांच करती पुलिस की टीम।
शराब की बात पता चलते ही पुलिस को हुआ हत्या का शक
शव मिलने का बाद पुलिस को पता चला कि रात को दो व्यक्ति बाउंड्री वॉल पर बैठकर ही शराब पी रहे थे। इसके बाद पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू की और पता चला कि निलेश के विनोद की पत्नी से अवैध संबंध
थे। इस तरह पुलिस का शक विनोद पर गया और जब उससे सख्ती से पूछताछ की तो उसने अपना जुर्म कुबूल कर लिया।

