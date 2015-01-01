पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:अवैध संबंध में पति की हत्या करवाई, चौथा आरोपी गिरफ्तार

सूरत3 घंटे पहले
कॉन्ट्रैक्टर से नाजायज संबंध में पति की हत्या करने के मामले में क्राइम ब्रांच ने 10 साल बाद एक आरोपी को राजकोट से गिरफ्तार किया। हत्यारे का नाम रमेश पुत्र लवजी कटारा (उम्र-33, मूल निवासी- राजस्थान) है। मजदूर की हत्या करने के बाद रमेश कटारा कीम चला गया और बाद में परिवार के साथ राजकोट में जाकर रहने लगा था। वर्ष 2010 में कॉन्ट्रैक्टर रंजीत परमार और मृतक मजदूर जगदीश खारवा की पत्नी के बीच नाजायज संबंध थे।

जगदीश को इसका पता चला तो उसने कॉन्ट्रैक्टर रंजीत के साथ झगड़ा किया था। इसी रंजिश में पत्नी ने कॉन्ट्रैक्टर प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर जगदीश की हत्या करने की योजना बनाई थी। कॉन्ट्रैक्टर रंजीत ने रमेश कटारा और सवजी डामोर को जगदीश की हत्या करने के लिए तैयार किया था। रमेश कटारा और सवजी डामोर जगदीश को मोपेड पर बिठाकर कृभको रेलवे फाटक के पास ले गए थे, जहां पहले से तैयार कॉन्ट्रैक्टर रंजीत ने उसकी हत्या कर दी थी। पुलिस ने पत्नी, कॉन्ट्रैक्टर और सवजी डामोर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था, जबकि रमेश कटारा सूरत से फरार हो गया था। दस साल बाद पुलिस ने रमेश कटारा को गिरफ्तार किया। आगे की जांच चल रही है।

