  • Angry Between Wife Quarrels, Husband Throws His 1 year old Daughter Down From Second Floor, Baby Girl In Sleep

ऐसे मां-बाप किसी के ना हों:लव मैरिज करने वाली दंपती में झगड़ा हुआ तो एक साल की बेटी को दूसरी मंजिल से फेंककर भागा पति, पत्नी मायके गई; बच्ची को पड़ोसी अस्पताल ले गए

सूरत3 मिनट पहले
अस्पताल में एडमिट बच्ची और माता-पिता।
  • पड़ोसियों ने बच्ची के गिरने की आवाज सुनी और तुरंत उसे अस्पताल में एडमिट करवाया
  • गंभीर रूप से घायल मासूम जिंदगी और मौत के बीच झूल रही है। वहीं, आरोपी पिता फरार हो गया है

गुजरात के सूरत में माता-पिता के बीच हुए झगड़े की सजा एक साल की मासूम बच्ची को भुगतनी पड़ रही है। दरअसल पत्नी से हुए झगड़े के बीच पिता ने गुस्से में आकर बच्ची को घर की दूसरी मंजिल से नीचे फेंक दिया। इस समय वह नींद में थी। पड़ोसियों ने बच्ची के गिरने की आवाज सुनी और तुरंत उसे अस्पताल में एडमिट करवाया। गंभीर रूप से घायल मासूम जिंदगी और मौत के बीच झूल रही है। वहीं, आरोपी पिता फरार हो गया है।

इस घर की दूसरी मंजिल से बेटी को फेंका नीचे।
पत्नी गुस्से में बेटी को छोड़कर मायके जाने के लिए निकल गई थी
शहर के मान दरवाजा के पास स्थित कॉलोनी में रहने वाला भाविन सोनवणे पत्नी कामिनी के चरित्र पर संदेह करता है। इसे लेकर आए दिन दोनों के बीच वाद-विवाद और हाथापाई तक हुआ करती थी। मंगलवार दोपहर को भी दोनों के बीच झगड़ा हुआ। इससे नाराज होकर कामिनी अपने मायके जाने के लिए निकल गई। कामिनी के जाते ही भाविन अपना आपा खो बैठा और उसने कमरे में सो रही एक साल की बेटी को गोद में उठाया और बाल्कनी से नीचे फेंक दिया।

आरोपी पिता।
पड़ोसियों ने सुनी गिरने की आवाज
कॉलोनी में रहने वाले पड़ोसियों ने गिरने की आवाज सुनी तो देखा की वह भाविन और कामिनी की बेटी थी। हालांकि, इसके बावजूद भाविन को बेटी पर तरस नहीं आया और वह घर से फरार हो गया। पड़ोसियों ने तुरंत बच्ची को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया और कामिनी के परिवार को सूचना दी। कामिनी ने भाविन के खिलाफ हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज करवाया है।

पीड़ित बच्ची के मामा और नानी।
दोनों ने की थी लव मैरिज
कामिनी के भाई विकास ने बताया कि भाविन और कामिनी ने लव मैरिज की थी। शादी के लिए दोनों घर से भाग गए थे और कामिनी के परिवार ने इसका मामला भी दर्ज करवाया था। हालांकि, दोनों की शादी और बेटी के जन्म के बाद परिवार ने दोनों को स्वीकार कर लिया था। विकास ने आगे कहा कि शादी के कुछ महीनों बाद ही भाविन, कामिनी के चरित्र पर शक करने लगा था। इसके चलते वह कामिनी के साथ आए दिन मारपीट करता था।

