  If The Passengers Are Not Found, Then The Railways Reduced The Fare In 3 Days, Earlier It Was Two And A Half Times The Normal.

भूल सुधार:यात्री नहीं मिले तो 3 दिन में ही रेलवे ने घटा दिया किराया, पहले सामान्य से ढाई गुना था

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • आरक्षित बनाकर चलाई जा रही मेमू में रोजाना 700 सीटें खाली जा रही
  • पहले सूरत से वलसाड तक का किराया 15 रुपए था, अब बढ़ाकर 35 किया

रेलवे सूरत-वलसाड मेमू ट्रेन को आरक्षित बनाकर चला रही है। 22 मार्च 2020 से बंद मेमू लोकल ट्रेन 11 महीने बाद 2 फरवरी को फिर से चालू कर दी गई है। आरक्षित ट्रेन होने की वजह से यात्री जनरल टिकट लेकर इसमें यात्रा नहीं कर सकते हैं। आरक्षण की वहज से मेमू का किराया ढाई गुना बढ़ गया है।

रेलवे ने सूरत से वलसाड़ तक का किराया बढ़ाकर 35 रुपए कर दिया है, इससे डेली अपडाउन करने वाले यात्री परेशान हो गए हैं। जबकि, पहले जब मेमू चलती थी तो अलग-अलग स्टेशनों का अलग-अलग किराया वसूला जाता था। किराया बढ़ाए जाने से हालात ये हैं कि मेमू की रोजाना 700 से अधिक सीटें खाली जा रही हैं। यात्री अभी तक नहीं समझ पा रहे हैं कि आरक्षण के नाम पर मेमू का किराया इतना क्यों बढ़ाया है? रेलवे मेमू का किराया पैसेंजर रिजर्वेशन के तहत ही वसूल रही है। वहीं, यात्री कम दूरी के लिए ढाई गुना किराया देने को तैयार नहीं हैं। लोगों के विरोध को देखते हुए रेलवे ने गुरुवार को मेमू के किराए में बदलाव किया है। शुक्रवार से सूरत से उधना, भेस्तान, सचिन और मरोली तक का किराया 20, नवसारी तक 25, अमलसाड़, बिलीमोरा तक 30 और वलसाड तक का किराया 35 रुपए कर दिया गया है।

विरोध: किराया बढ़ाने पर यात्री ट्रेन में टीसी से झगड़ा कर रहे

आरक्षण के नाम पर मेमू का किराया बढ़ाने का रोजाना यात्री विरोध कर रह हैं। सूरत से रवाना होने के बाद भेस्तान, सचिन और मरोली जैसे स्टेशनों पर यात्री बिना टिकट की ट्रेन में सवार हो जाते हैं और टीसी से झगड़ा भी करते हैं। ट्रेन के किराए को लेकर भी यात्रियों को परेशानी हो रही है। कोरोना से पहले मेमू का सूरत से अमलसाड़ तक 10, बिलीमोरा और वलसाड तक का किराया 15 रुपए था। इसमें जनरल टिकट मिलते थे। यात्रियों को अलग से कोई चार्ज नहीं देना पड़ता था। अब इसे आरक्षित करके डेढ़ गुना किराया वसूला जा रहा है।

रेलवे की सफाई: स्थिति सामान्य होने पर किराया कम हो जाएगा

रेलवे के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि इसे बढ़ा किराया नहीं कह सकते हैं, क्योंकि ट्रेन को आरक्षण बनाकर चलाई जा रही है। इसका किराया पैसेंजर रिजर्वेशन के तहत ही लिया जा रहा है। कोरोना के कारण ट्रेन में ज्यादा भीड़ न हो, यात्री सुरक्षित सफर करें, इसलिए यह फैसला लिया गया है। स्थिति सामान्य होने के बाद मेमू का किराया भी पहले की तरह सामान्य हो जाएगा। मेमू अनारक्षित करके चलाई जाएगी। इससे डेली अपडाउन करने वालों को आसानी होगी।

असर: मेमू में रोजाना खाली जा रही हैं सीटें, यात्री नहीं आ रहे

किराया बढ़ने की वजह से बहुत कम यात्री मेमू में सफर कर रहे हैं। मेमू में कुल 12 कोच लगाए गए हैं, जिसमें 911 सीटें हैं। बुधवार को सूरत से वलसाड तक केवल 92 यात्रियों ने ही सफर किया। वहीं, 3 फरवरी को 49 यात्री मेमू से गए थे, जबकि 2 फरवरी को सिर्फ 22 यात्रियों ने सफर किया था। रेलवे ने सीटें भरने के लिए सूरत से रवाना हो जाती है तो सचिन, नवसारी, अमलसाड़, िबलीमोरा में रिजर्वेशन कराने की व्यवस्था की है, ताकि यात्री इसमें सफर कर सकें। इसके बावजूद यात्री बुकिंग नहीं करवा रहे हैं।

ऑनलाइन बुकिंग: आईआरसीटीसी चार्ज अलग से

यात्रियों को मेमू का ऑनलाइन टिकट बुक करने पर अब आईआरसीटीसी का 17 रुपए चार्ज भी चुकाना पड़ रहा है। इस वजह से सूरत से वलसाड़ तक मेमू का किराया बढ़कर 52 रुपए हो जाता है। यही वजह से यात्री मेमू से यात्रा करने से कतरा रहे हैं।

