  • In Poona, The Miscreants Tuned The Youth If They Did Not Befriend The Girls Of The Society.

धोखाधड़ी:पूणा में सोसाइटी की लड़कियों से दोस्ती नहीं करवाई तो बदमाशों ने युवक को धुन दिया

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
पूणा गांव में मान सरोवर स्कूल के पास रविवार को रात में बदमाशों ने एक युवक की पिटाई कर दी। सोसाइटी की लड़कियों से दोस्ती नहीं करवाने पर आरोपी युवक से नाराज थे। मान सरोवर स्कूल के पास स्थित सूर्या नगर सोसाइटी में पारस गोविंद कंबोया परिवार के साथ रहते हैं। पारस अपने दोस्त पार्थ पुत्र भीखू जोशी, संदीप पुत्र राज कुमार तिवारी, दीप पुत्र निहालसिंह ठाकुर, जीतू पुत्र अशोक पटेल के साथ बातचीत कर रहा था, तभी कल्पेश वहां आ गया।

कल्पेश पार्थ को एक ओर ले गया और कहने लगा कि अपनी सोसाइटी की लड़कियों से मेरी दोस्ती करवाओ। पार्थ ने इनकार कर दिया तो कल्पेश गाली-गलौच करते हुए उसे पीटने लगा। पार्थ के दोस्त उसे बचाने गए तो कल्पेश ने फोन करके अपने आदमियों काे बुला लिया।

