  In Rajkot, 2 Deaths And 16 Positives In Last 24 Hours, Total Number Of Patients Reached 8710, 2164 Beds Empty In The City

कोविड-19:राजकोट में पिछले 24 घंटों में 2 की मौत व 16 पॉजीटिव, कुल मरीजों की संख्या 8710 पर पहुंची, शहर में 2164 बेड खाली

राजकोट30 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • गुजरात में अब तक कोरोना को मात देने वालों की संख्या 158251 हो गई है
  • राज्य में कोरोना की रिकवरी दर 90.60 फीसदी हो गई है, जो अब तक की सर्वाधिक है

राजकोट में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना से दो व्यक्तियों की जान चली गई। वहीं, नए 16 मरीज सामने आए, जिससे शहर में अब पॉजीटिव मरीजों की संख्या 8710 पर पहुंच गई है। हालांकि, अस्पताल में अब 396 एक्टिव मरीज ही बेड पर हैं। मंगलवार को 61 अन्य मरीजों को अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। अच्छी बात ये है कि शहर में अब कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या लगातार कम हो रही है।

रिकवरी दर 90.60 फीसदी हुई
फिलहाल राज्य में कोरोना की रिकवरी दर 90.60 फीसदी हो गई है, जो अब तक की सर्वाधिक है। मंगलवार को एक ही दिन में 1004 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। अब तक कोरोना को मात देने वालों की संख्या 158251 हो गई है।

एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या में भी कमी
राज्य में कुल एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या में भी लगातार कमी आ रही है। मंगलवार को पूरे प्रदेश में 12700 एक्टिव मरीज सामने आए। इनमें से 58 वेंटीलेटर पर हैं जबकि 12642 स्थिर हैं। अब तक कोरोना के कुल 6157811 टेस्ट किए जा चुके हैं। मंगलवार को 52880 टेस्ट दर्शाए गए हैं।

