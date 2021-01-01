पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  • In Them, A Student Studying In Class VIII Committed Suicide, The PM Report Showed That There Was A Pregnancy Of Two Months.

उन पाटिया की घटना:उन में आठवीं में पढ़ने वाली छात्रा ने आत्महत्या की, पीएम रिपोर्ट से पता चला दो माह का गर्भ था

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
आत्महत्या - Dainik Bhaskar
आत्महत्या
  • मृतक नाबालिग का परिवार कल बिहार अपने गांव जाने वाला था

उन पाटिया में 16 साल की नाबालिग ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सिविल में पोस्टमार्टम के दौरान पता चला कि उसे दो महीने का गर्भ था। मृतक बिहार के छपरा जिले की मूल निवासी थी। रविवार को ट्रेन का टिकट था, पूरा परिवार बिहार अपने गांव जाने वाला था।

जानकारी के अनुसार उन पाटिया के तिरुपति नगर में रहने वाली 16 साल की नाबालिग ने गुरुवार को घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई थी। पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा करके पीएम के लिए सिविल में रवाना कर दिया था। शुक्रवार को सुबह पोस्टमार्टम के बाद पता चला कि मृतक नाबालिग दो महीने की गर्भवती थी।

डॉक्टरों ने इसकी जानकारी पुलिस को दी है। पुलिस अभी आत्महत्या के एंगल से जांच कर रही है। अंतिम विधि पूरी होने के बाद पुलिस आगे की जांच शुरू करेगी। मृतक के बहनोई ने बताया कि आठवीं में पढ़ती थी और घर में ही सिलाई का काम करती थी।

गर्भाशय सामान्य से बड़ा दिखाई दिया तो गर्भ होने की आशंका हुई। इसके बाद गायनेक विभाग से टेस्ट किट मंगवाकर प्रेग्नेंसी जांच की गई तो रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। मृतक को डेढ़ से दो महीने का गर्भ है। इसकी जानकारी पुलिस को दे दी गई है। फॉरेंसिक विभाग का भी ओपिनियन लिया जा रहा है।
-डॉ. ओमकार चौधरी, पीएम करने वाले

अभी आत्महत्या के आधार पर ही जांच की जा रही है। मृतक की अंतिम क्रिया होने के बाद दुष्कर्म के एंगल से जांच शुरू करेंगे। परिवार और आसपास के लोगों के पूछताछ करने के बाद ही पूरा मामला साफ हो पाएगा।
-एमबी तड़वी, इंस्पेक्टर, सचिन

बिरह में प्रेमिका ने लगाई फांसी, उसके सामने ही प्रेमी की चाकू से हुई थी हत्या
सूरत | लिंबायत में बिरह में प्रेमिका ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पांच दिन पहले ही बुटलेगर की उसके ही अड्‌डे पर प्रेमिका के सामने हत्या कर दी गई थी। जानकारी के अनुसार लिंबायत में रहने वाली 30 वर्षीय सरोजा (बदला हुआ नाम) ने गुरुवार को देर शाम फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सरोजा तीन महीने से मृतक लालचंद उर्फ लालू सिंपी के साथ लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में रह रही थी।

पड़ोसी संतोष निगम ने मामूली सी बात में 25 जनवरी को चाकू से लालचंद की हत्या कर दी थी। मृतक इकलौता बेटा था और लिंबायत में देशी शराब का अड्‌डा चलाता था। सरोजा ने प्रेमी के हत्यारे संतोष के खिलाफ थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। लालचंद की मौत के बाद सरोजा मानसिक तनाव में थी।

