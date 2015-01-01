पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Increase General Quota For Surat In Long Distance Trains, Extend Shatabdi Route To Gandhinagar

रेल मंत्री से मांग:लंबी दूरी की ट्रेनों में सूरत के लिए सामान्य कोटा बढ़ाएं, शताब्दी का मार्ग गांधीनगर तक बढ़ाए

सूरत41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

दक्षिणी गुजरात चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स एंड इंडस्ट्री ने केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल से सूरत की पुरानी मांगों को पूरा करने की मांग की है। मांग के अनुसार मंत्री को सूरत से चलने वाली लंबी दूरी की ट्रेनों में सूरत का सामान्य कोटा बढ़ाने के लिए कहा गया है। जबकि शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस मुंबई और अहमदाबाद के बीच चल रही है, इसे गांधीनगर तक चलाने की भी मांग की गई है।

इसके अलावा सूरत और महुवा के बीच ट्रेन नंबर 12945 सप्ताह में केवल एक दिन चलती है। ऐसी परिस्थितियों में भावनगर और सौराष्ट्र के यात्रियों की संख्या को देखते हुए, यह मांग की गई है कि इस ट्रेन को प्रतिदिन चलाया जाए। साथ ही सुबह सूरत से प्रस्थान करने वाली इस ट्रेन को शाम को करने की मांग की गई है।

