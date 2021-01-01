पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • India And Japan Companies To Build 28 Bridges With 70,000 Metric Tons Of Steel For 1390 Crores

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बुलेट ट्रेन:भारत और जापान की कंपनी 1390 करोड़ में 70,000 मीट्रिक टन स्टील से बनाएंगी 28 ब्रिज

सूरत40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एनएचएसआरसीएल ने 28 स्टील ब्रिज के निर्माण का ठेका दिया

नेशनल हाई स्पीड रेल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड (एनएचएसआरसीएल) ने सोमवार को मुंबई-अहमदाबाद हाई स्पीड रेल कॉरिडोर के लिए के लिए रेलवे 28 स्टील ब्रिज (सुपर स्ट्रक्चर) के निर्माण और खरीद का ठेका दिया। 1390 करोड़ रुपए का यह ठेका लार्सन एंड टुब्रो (एलएंडटी) और आईएचआई इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर सिस्टम्स के ज्वाॅइंट कंसोर्टियम को दिया गया है। इस कंसोर्टियम में एक भारतीय और एक जापानी कंपनी है। बुलेट ट्रेन के 28 ब्रिजों के निर्माण में लगभग 70,000 मीट्रिक टन स्टील लगेगा।

508 किमी रूट का अधिकांश हिस्सा वायडक्ट पर होगा
बुलेट ट्रेन के 508 किमी के रूट का अधिकांश हिस्सा वायडक्ट पर होगा। 487 किमी वायडक्ट राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों, डीएफसी ट्रैक्स और नदियों के ऊपर से गुजरेगा। वायडक्ट के पीएससी बॉक्स और गर्डर कंक्रीट से बनेंगे। जहां स्पान की आवश्यकता 60 मीटर से अधिक होगी वहां स्टील सुपर स्ट्रक्चर का उपयोग होगा।

निर्माण में भारतीय कंपनियों को शामिल करने का निर्णय

एनएचएसआरसी की एडिशनल जनरल मैनेजर सुषमा गौर ने बताया कि 28 स्टील पुलों के निर्माण में कहीं 60 मीटर तो कहीं 130 मीटर तक के स्पान लगेंगे। सभी पुलों की कुल लंबाई लगभग 4.5 किमी होगी। इनके निर्माण में 70,000 टन से अधिक इस्पात लगेगा। मेक इन इंडिया के तहत भारतीय कंपनियों को प्राथमिकता देने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser