बुलेट ट्रेन का रूट क्लीयर:देश का सबसे बड़ा सिंगल ऑर्डर एलएंडटी को, 24000 करोड़ में वडोदरा से वापी रूट पर एलिवेटेड पुल, स्टेशन, रिवर ब्रिज और डिपो

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • अन्य इंजीनियरिंग काम 4 साल में करने का लक्ष्य
  • L&T बनाएगी 237 किमी हाई स्पीड कॉरिडोर
  • सूरत के 28 गांवों में से 3 की ही जमीन बाकी

हाई स्पीड बुलेट ट्रेन का वडोदरा-सूरत-वापी रूट का ठेका लार्सन एंड टुब्रो को सौंप दिया गया है। 24000 करोड़ का यह देश का सबसे बड़ा सिंगल आर्डर मिलने के बाद एलएंडटी ने कहा है कि उसने चार साल में बुलेट ट्रेन के 46 प्रतिशत हिस्से का काम पूरा करने का लक्ष्य रखा है। इसी साल के अंत तक काम शुरू किया जा सकता है। बुलेट ट्रेन के रूट में सबसे बड़ी बाधा जमीन अधिग्रहण का काम भी 82 प्रतिशत पूरा हो चुका है।

सूरत के 28 गांव में से 25 गांव के किसानों ने जमीन दे दी है। अब बचे 3 गांव में से कुछ ने सहमति दे दी और उम्मीद है कि बाकी भी जमीन देने को जल्द राजी हो जाएंगे। बातचीत चल रही है। 508 किमी अहमदाबाद-मुंबई हाई स्पीड बुलेट ट्रेन परियोजना साकार होने की जमीनी तस्वीर साफ हो चुकी है।

नेशनल हाई स्पीड रेल कॉर्पोरेशन (एनएचएसआरसीएल) ने 19 अक्टूबर को फाइनेंशियल बिड खोली थी। इसमें एलएंडटी) ने सबसे कम खर्च की बोली लगाई थी। फाइनेंशियल बिड में तीन बड़ी इंफ्रा कंपनियां शामिल हुई थीं। 10 दिन तक मूल्यांकन प्रक्रिया होने के बाद यह ठेका गुरुवार को एलएंडटी ने प्राप्त कर लिया।

इन 25 गांवों की मिल चुकी जमीन

नियोल कठोदरा लसकाणा किमामली गोजा मुडद टिंबरवा वकताणा बोनंद वांकानेडा घलूड़ी खडसद कुड़सद शेखपुर हथुरण ओवीयाना कुंवरदा अंत्रोली कछोली भाटिया }मोहणी खोलवड़ तरसाडी वरेली कडोदरा

237 किमी रूट पर L&T करेगी ये काम

  • एलिवेटेड मार्ग
  • नदियों पर ब्रिज
  • सूरत डिपो
  • इंजीनियरिंग कार्य

144 हेक्टेयर जमीन में से 122 का कब्जा मिल गया

बुलेट ट्रेन की सबसे बड़ी बाधा जमीन अधिग्रहण का काम तेजी से किया जा रहा है। सूरत के 28 गांव में से 25 गांव के लोगों ने अपनी जमीन दे दी है। अब कामरेज तहसील के 3 गांव बचे हैं। यहां 18 में से 15 ब्लाॅक के मालिक मुआवजे को लेकर सहमत नहीं हो रहे हैं।

हालांकि यह मसला सुलझा लिया जाएगा। 28 गांवों के 913 ब्लॉक में से 615 ब्लॉक का मुआवजा 1700 करोड़ रुपए जमीन मालिकों को दे दिया गया है। 144 हेक्टेयर जमीन में से 122 हेक्टेयर जमीन का कब्जा ले लिया गया है। मुआवजे की प्रक्रिया जारी है और इसे जल्द खत्म कर लिया जाएगा।

ये काम अब तक हुए, आगे ये होंगे

पैकेज सी 4 यानी वडोदरा-सूरत-वापी तक परियोजना का 46.66% हिस्सा है। इस हिस्से में सिविल और बिल्डिंग वर्क्स की डिजाइन और निर्माण काम, टेस्टिंग और कमीशनिंग शामिल है। बुलेट ट्रेन के लिए डबल लाइन ब्रिज, मेंटेनेंस डिपो (सूरत), टनल, स्टेशन (वापी, बिलिमोरा, सूरत और भरूच) का काम होगा।

एनएचएसआरसीएल ने इसके निर्माण के लिए मार्च 2019 में टेंडर जारी किया था। 23 सितंबर 2020 में इसकी टेक्निकल बिड खोली थी। तीन कंपनियां फाइनेंशियल बिड में शामिल हुईं थीं।

508 किमी में से 348 किमी गुजरात में बनेगा
508 किमी के हाई स्पीड रेल कॉरिडोर का 155 किमी रूट महाराष्ट्र में, 4.3 किमी रूट यूनियन टेरेटरी दादरा नगर हवेली में और 348 किमी हिस्सा गुजरात में है। इसमें कुल 12 स्टेशन बनेंगे। मार्ग पर दौड़ने वाली बुलेट ट्रेन की रफ्तार 320 किमी प्रति घंटे होगी।

फास्ट बुलेट ट्रेन अहमदाबाद से मुंबई की दूरी 2 घंटे में तय करेगी। यह सीमित स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी। स्लो बुलेट ट्रेन यह दूरी तीन घंटे में तय करेगी और सभी 12 स्टेशनों पर ठहरेगी।

पासोदरा में किसान मांग रहे हैं ज्यादा मुआवजा
पासोदरा में जंत्री रेट 2750, कठोर में 1438 और कोसमाड़ा में 2225 रुपए है। इसमें 52 फीसदी अधिक रेट देने को सरकार तैयार है, लेकिन किसान को जंत्री रेट कम लग रहा है। पासोदरा में कुछ किसान एक बीघा जमीन के 8 से 10 करोड़ रुपए मुआवजा मांग रहे हैं। कठोर और कोसमाड़ा में भी किसान अधिक मुआवजे की मांग कर रहे हैं।

बचे तीन गांवों में भी कुछ किसानों ने दे दी जमीन
जिन तीन गांवों में अधिक मुआवजे की मांग की जा रही है, उनमें से पासोदरा में 18 ब्लॉक में से 3 ब्लॉक का मुआवजा दे दिया गया है। 15 ब्लॉक अभी बाकी हैं। कठोर गांव के 36 ब्लॉक में से 14 ब्लॉक का संपादन कर लिया गया है। 22 ब्लॉक का विरोध है। इसी तरह कोसमाड़ा में 29 ब्लॉक में से 17 ब्लॉक का कब्जा ले लिया गया है। 12 ब्लॉक का विरोध है।

चार साल में काम पूरा करने का बनाया लक्ष्य
सरकार की ओर से अब तक सबसे प्रतिष्ठित अनुबंध हमें हासिल हुआ है। 24 हजार करोड़ रुपए बड़ी राशि का यह सबसे बड़ा सिंगल आर्डर है। हमने अगले चार वर्षों में काम पूरा करने का लक्ष्य रखा है। इस समयावधि में बुलेट ट्रेन के 237 किमी हिस्से का निर्माण पूरा कर लेना है।
एसएन सुब्रमणियम, मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी व प्रबंध निदेशक

