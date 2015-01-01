पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैंकर राज खत्म:सचिन में इंडस्ट्रीज को रोज होगी 35 एमएलडी पानी की सप्लाई

सूरत27 मिनट पहले
नवनिर्मित टर्सरी ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट
  • सचिन जीआईडीसी में टर्सरी प्लान्ट शुरू, मनपा को हर माह 3 करोड़ की आय

सचिन जीआईडीसी स्थित टर्सरी ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का उद्घाटन होने से पानी की किल्लत का भी अंत हो गया। सचिन जीआईडीसी में 68 मिल समेत करीब 2300 ईकाइयां हैं। जहां प्रतिदिन 60 से 70 एमएलडी पानी की आवश्यकता हाेती है। जबकि सिंचाई विभाग द्वारा मुश्किल से 20 से 30 एमएलडी पानी दिया जाता है। बाकी पानी के लिए अधिक दाम देकर अवैध तौर पर टैंकर से पानी लिया जाता था।

नए टर्सरी ट्रीटमेंट में शुरू होने से प्रतिदिन 35 एमएलडी पानी यहीं से मिल जाएगा, जिससे जितनी पानी की आवश्यकता है उतना पानी सिंचाई विभाग और नए टर्सरी ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट से ही उपलब्ध होने से अब सचिन जीआईडीसी से टैंकर राज खत्म होगा। सचिन जीआईडीसी के साथ 15 साल के लिए करार हुआ है।

मनपा काे टर्सरी प्लांट से हर माह तीन कराेड़ रुपए की आवक हाेगी। सचिन जीआईडीसी नोटिफाइड के अध्यक्ष महेंद्र रामोलिया ने बताया कि 2017 में मनपा करार किया गया था। 3 साल में प्रोजेक्ट कम्पलीट होने पर अब सचिन जीआईडीसी को काफी लाभ होगा।

फायदे: मिलों का स्थानांतरण रुकेगा सड़कें भी सुरक्षित रहेंगी
सचिन जीआईडीसी इंडस्ट्री के पूर्व सेक्रेटरी मयूर गोलवाला ने बताया कि टर्सरी शुरू होने से जीआईडीसी का ग्रोथ होगा। मिलों का स्थानांतरण बंद होगा। पानी इंडस्ट्री के लिए सबसे आवश्यक वस्तु है। सचिन जीआईडीसी में 68 मिल हैं। प्रति मिल में प्रतिदिन 50 से 60 टैंकर पानी यूज होता था। रोजाना इतनी आवाजाही से सचिन इंडस्ट्री की सड़कें 2 माह में ही उखड़ने लगती थी। टैंकर राज भी खत्म होगा।

पानी की हर साल किल्लत होती है
रोटेशन के कारण हर साल सचिन जीआईडीसी में पानी की किल्लत रहती थी। सिंचाई विभाग से भी पानी सप्लाई को लेकर भी कई बार नोकझोंक होती रहती थी। इंडस्ट्रीज की लोगों को भी मजबूरी में अधिक रुपए देकर भी टैंकर से पानी लेना पड़ता था, जिससे अब मुक्ति मिलेगी।

पाटिल और महापौर जगदीश पटेल ने किया उद्घाटन

बुधवार को सूरत नगर निगम द्वारा उधना जाेन के बमरौली परिसर में स्वर्ण जयंती मुख्यमंत्री शहरी विकास योजना के तहत 130.35 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से निर्मित ट्रांसमिशन लाइन, वितरण नेटवर्क, टर्सरी ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का उद्घाटन सीआर पाटिल और महापौर जगदीश पटेल द्वारा किया गया। बता दें कि सूरत ने स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की दौड़ में दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया था। कोरोना काल में भी विकास जारी है।

