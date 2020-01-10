पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भावनगर में देश की शान:अपना अंतिम सफर पूरा कर ‌भावनगर आया आईएनएस विराट, कुछ दिन बाद कबाड़ में बदल जाएगा

भावनगरएक घंटा पहले
एयरक्राफ्ट कैरियर आईएनएस विराट की फाइल फोटो।
  • इंडियन नेवी को 30 साल तक सेवाएं देने के बाद एयरक्राफ्ट कैरियर आईएनएस विराट अब कबाड़ में तब्‍दील हो जाएगा
  • 1987 में नौसेना में शामिल हुई इस वॉरशिप को श्रीराम ग्रुप ने 38.54 करोड़ रुपए में नीलामी में पिछले माह खरीदा था

दुनिया का सबसे पुराना एयरक्राफ्ट और भारतीय नेवी का ऐतिहासिक युद्ध जहाज 'आईएनएस विराट' मुंबई से अपना अंतिम सफर पूरा कर गुजरात के भावनगर आ गया है। अब भावनगर अलंग शिप यार्ड में इसे तोड़कर कबाड़ में बदल दिया जाएगा। आईएनएस विराट साल 2017 में नेवी से रिटायर हो चुका है। 1987 में नौसेना में शामिल हुई इस वॉरशिप को नीलामी में श्रीराम ग्रुप ने 38.54 करोड़ रुपए में पिछले महीने खरीदा था।

विराट को दुनिया के सबसे पुराना कैरियर होने का गौरव हासिल है।
विराट को दुनिया के सबसे पुराना कैरियर होने का गौरव हासिल है।

दुनिया का सबसे पुराना कैरियर
करीब 30 सालों तक नेवी का हिस्सा रहने वाले आईएनएस विराट को दुनिया के सबसे पुराना कैरियर होने का गौरव हासिल है। यह दुनिया का पहला ऐसा एयरक्राफ्ट कैरियर है,0 जिसके नाम पर सबसे ज्यादा नेवल ऑपरेशन्स में शामिल होने का रिकॉर्ड है। आईएनएस विराट नवंबर 1959 में बतौर एचएमएस हेरम्‍स के नाम के साथ ब्रिटिश नेवी का भी हिस्‍सा बना था।

1987 को विराट भारतीय नौसेना में शामिल हुआ
विराट 12 मई 1987 को भारतीय नौसेना में शामिल हुआ था और 'एचएमएस हेरम्‍स' नाम बदलकर इसे 'आईएनएस विराट' नाम दिया गया था। इसका ध्येय वाक्य 'जल-मेव यस्य, बल-मेव तस्य' था। जिसका मतलब होता है जिसका समंदर पर कब्जा है वही सबसे बलवान है। इस सूक्ति को सबसे पहले छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज ने अपनाया था जिन्होंने 17वीं शताब्दी में इसे अपनी सेना के लिए इस मार्गदर्शक सिद्धांत बनाया था।

ये हैं INS विराट की खासियतें

  • भारतीय ध्वज तले पिछले तीन दशकों में विराट ने 2252 दिन बीच समंदर में बिताए हैं। इस दौरान इसने 10 लाख 94 हजार 215 किलोमीटर की यात्रा की है।
  • इसने 27 बार पूरी दुनिया के चक्कर लगाए हैं।
  • इस युद्धपोत से लड़ाकू विमानों ने 22 हजार 622 घंटे की उड़ान भरी है।
  • विराट ने 1989 में श्रीलंका में भेजी गई शांति सेना के दौरान आपरेशन जूपिटर, 2001-02 में संसद पर हमले के बाद ऑपरेशन पराक्रम के दौरान अहम भूमिका निभाई थी।
  • विराट का वजन करीब 24 हजार टन, लंबाई 740 फीट, चौड़ाई 160 फीट है। इस पर डेढ़ हजार सैनिक तैनात होते हैं।
