पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • The Automatic Heavy Machine Gun Attached To It Can Break A 12 MA Iron Plate At A Distance Of 6 Km.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोस्टगार्ड को मिली स्वदेशी इंटरसेप्टर:इसमें लगी ऑटोमैटिक हेवी मशीनगन 6 किमी दूरी पर 12 एमए की लोहे की प्लेट भी तोड़ सकती है

सूरत20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्वदेशी इंटरसेप्टर बोट इंडिया कोस्ट गार्ड को समर्पित की गई।
  • 27 मीटर लंबे इंटरसेप्टर की स्पीड 45 नॉटिकल माइल यानी 81 किमी प्रतिघंटे है
  • समुद्र में ड्रग्स माफिया, घुसपैठिए और आतंकियों पर कड़ी नजर रखने के लिए इसे बनाया गया है

एल एंड टी, जेटी हजीरा की ओर से विशेष तौर पर तैयार की गई स्वदेशी इंटरसेप्टर बोट मंगलवार को इंडिया कोस्ट गार्ड को समर्पित कर दी गई। इसे पुलिस कमिश्नर अजय कुमार तोमर ने हजीरा में कोस्ट गार्ड को सौंपा। इस मौके पर इंडिया कोस्ट गार्ड (उत्तरी-पश्चिमी क्षेत्र) के आईजी राकेश पाल सहित केंद्र और राज्य के कई अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

स्टेयरिंग फेल होने पर अलग-अलग पांच स्थानों से कंट्रोल किया जा सकता है।
स्टेयरिंग फेल होने पर अलग-अलग पांच स्थानों से कंट्रोल किया जा सकता है।

बोट 45 किमी की स्पीड से उथले पानी में भी ऑपरेट की जा सकती है। दावा है कि इसमें इंटरसेप्टर की अत्याधुनिक तकनीक का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। समुद्र में ड्रग्स माफिया, घुसपैठिए और आतंकियों पर कड़ी नजर रखने के लिए इसे बनाया गया है। 27 मीटर लंबे इंटरसेप्टर की स्पीड 45 नॉटिकल माइल यानी 81 किमी प्रतिघंटे है।

स्टेयरिंग फेल होने पर अलग-अलग पांच स्थानों से कंट्रोल किया जा सकता है।
स्टेयरिंग फेल होने पर अलग-अलग पांच स्थानों से कंट्रोल किया जा सकता है।

यह दुश्मन को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने में सक्षम है। बोट में आगे दो आटोमैटिक मशीन गन फिट है, जो 12.7 एमएम की हैवी मशीन गन से 6 किमी तक हमला कर सकते हैं। मशीन गन 12 एमएम की लोहे की प्लेट भी तोड़ने में सक्षम है। बोट में लाइट मशीन गन भी है।

500 नॉटिकल माइल की दूरी तक जाने की क्षमता है।
500 नॉटिकल माइल की दूरी तक जाने की क्षमता है।

ये है इंटरसेप्टर बोट की खासियत
- स्टेयरिंग फेल होने पर अलग-अलग पांच स्थानों से कंट्रोल किया जा सकता है।
- हाईस्पीड में होने के बावजूद सवा सेकंड में इसे रोका जा सकता है। इसके लिए स्विडन से पानी फेंकने वाला जेट प्रोपेल्शन फिट किया गया है।
- बोट में घर जैसी सभी सुविधाएं मौजूद हैं। जैसे - 4 कमरे, किचन, टॉयलेट और दो सिटिंग एरिया हैं।
- बोट में 360 डायरेक्शन राडार, आटोमैटिक जीपीएस सिस्टम, फोन, वायरलेस, कंप्यूटर, इंटरकॉम, सैटेलाइट मैप, नाइट विजन कैमरे लगे हैं।
- बोट में मेजर फायर सिस्टम एफएम-200 फिट है। आग का सायरन बजते ही क्रू मेंबर बाहर निकल सकते हैं।
- हाई फ्रिक्वेंसी नाइट विजन कैमरे से 4-5 किमी के एरिया के झूम करके देखा जा सकता है।
- बोट समुद्र में एक घंटे में 80 किमी की दूरी तक कर सकती है। 500 नॉटिकल माइल की दूरी तक जाने की क्षमता है।
- बोट को 24 घंटे चलाने के लिए 10 हजार लीटर की डीजल टैंक है।
- बोट में राडार द्वारा आटोमैटिक रूट भी आ जाता है।
- बोट में एक कैप्टन और 13 क्रू मेंबर कार्यरत हैं।
- बोट का इंजन जर्मनी की कंपनी का है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें