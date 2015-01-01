पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • International Sex Racket Was Running On Webcam In Vadodara, Girls Were Kept On Salary Of 20 Thousand Rupees Per Month

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वर्चुअल सेक्स रैकेट:वडोदरा में वेब कैम से चल रहा था इंटरनेशनल सेक्स रैकेट, 20 हजार रुपए महीने की सैलरी पर रखी गईं थीं लड़कियां

वडोदरा37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सेंटर से दर्जनों लैपटॉप व वेब कैम और सेक्स ट्वॉयज बरामद किए गए हैं।
  • सवा करोड़ की कीमत के बिटक्वॉइन रशिया के इंटरनेशनल अकाउंट में भी ट्रांसफर कर चुका आरोपी
  • लड़कियों को सेक्स चैट करनी होती थी, जिसमें सेक्स ट्वॉयज के जरिए अंग प्रदर्शन भी शामिल था

वडोदरा शहर के अकोटा इलाके से एक इंटरनेशनल वर्चुअल सेक्स कॉल सेंटर का भंडाफोड़ किया गया है। पुलिस ने सेंटर के संचालक के साथ 8 लड़कियों को भी अरेस्ट किया है। यहां चौंकाने वाली बात यह भी है कि यह कॉल सेंटर पिछले दो सालों से चल रहा था। सेंटर से दर्जनों लैपटॉप, वेब कैम के अलावा कई इंपोर्टेड सेक्स ट्वायज भी बरामद किए गए हैं।

20 हजार रुपए महीने की सैलरी पर रखी गईं थीं लड़कियां
पुलिस ने छापेमारी के दौरान कॉल सेंटर से 8 लड़कियों को भी पकड़ा है। पूछताछ में लड़कियों ने बताया कि उन्हें इस काम के लिए 20 हजार रुपए की तनख्वाह मिलती थी। इन लड़कियों में 6 वडोदरा की, 1 सूरत की और एक लड़की उत्तरप्रदेश की रहने वाली है। निलेश ने बताया कि दो सालों में उसके यहां अब तक करीब 30 लड़कियां काम कर चुकी हैं। इन लड़कियों को ग्राहकों से सेक्स चैट करनी होती थी, जिसमें सेक्स ट्वॉयज के जरिए अंग प्रदर्शन भी शामिल था।

आरोपी ने बताया कि दो सालों में उसके यहां अब तक 30 लड़कियां काम कर चुकी हैं।
आरोपी ने बताया कि दो सालों में उसके यहां अब तक 30 लड़कियां काम कर चुकी हैं।

सवा करोड़ की कीमत के बिटक्वॉइन इंटरनेशनल अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर
वडोदरा के जेपी रोड स्थित पुलिस स्टेशन के पीआई जेपी गोसाई की टीम को इस कॉल सेंटर की गुप्त सूचना मिली थी। इसके बाद टीम ने आरोपी को रंगे हाथों पकड़ने का जाल बिछाया और मौका पाते ही सेंटर पर छापेमारी कर दी। जांच में खुलासा हुआ कि Chaturbate नाम से यह वर्चुअल सेक्स कॉल सेंटर इंटरनेशनल लेवल पर चल रहा था। इतना ही नहीं, सेंटर का संचालक निलेश इंद्रचंद्र गुप्ता अब तक इससे करोड़ों रुपयों की कमाई कर चुका है। इनमें से सवा करोड़ की कीमत के बिटक्वॉइन रशिया के इंटरनेशनल अकाउंट में भी ट्रांसफर कर चुका है।

रोड स्थित पुलिस स्टेशन के पीआई जेपी गोसाई की टीम ने पकड़ा।
रोड स्थित पुलिस स्टेशन के पीआई जेपी गोसाई की टीम ने पकड़ा।

रूस में रहने वाली पत्नी के अकाउंट में बिटक्वॉइन के जरिए ट्रांसफर करता था पैसे
आरोपी संचालक निलेश ने बताया कि इंटरनेशनल वर्चुअल कॉल सेंटर में लाइव सेक्स चैट में एंट्री के लिए ग्राहकों को टोकन लेना होता था। टोकन लेने का दौरान ही इसका ऑनलाइन पेमेंट करना होता था। इसी तरह कमाई कर निलेश बिटक्वॉइन के जरिए रूस के मास्को में रहने वाली अपनी पत्नी के अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर कर देता था। निलेश के पास 30 वॉलेट अकाउंट होने की भी जानकारी मिली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का पुलिस से सवाल- कोई सरकार की बात न माने, तो उस पर राजद्रोह की धारा लगाएंगे? - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें