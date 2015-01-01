पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • IRCTC Reduced The Flexi Rate Of Tejas Chaircar If Passengers Are Not Available Even On Diwali

तेजस की बेबसी:दिवाली पर भी नहीं मिले यात्री तो आईआरसीटीसी ने तेजस चेयरकार का फ्लेक्सी रेट घटा दिया

सूरत39 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

दिवाली में भी तेजस ट्रेन की सभी ट्रिप के लिए पर्याप्त यात्री नहीं मिल रहे हैं, जिससे अब तेजस की चेयरकार के लिए फ्लेक्सी रेट आईआरसीटीसी को कम करना पड़ रहा है। इसका किराया शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस के पैरेलल कर दिया गया है। हालांकि इसमें अभी भी डायनेमिक फेयर पॉलिसी ही है। दिवाली सीजन में चेयरकार के लिए यह किराया पहले की अपेक्षा 400-400 रुपए तक कम हो गई है।

यानि अब तेजस का किराया लगभग शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस के बराबर हो गई है जिसमें मामूली अंतर है। अहमदाबाद से मुंबई के बीच अब दोबारा 17 अक्टूबर से नियमित रूप से शुरू हुई आईआरसीटीसी की तेजस एक्सप्रेस की बुकिंग को अच्छा शुरू में रेस्पॉन्स मिलने लगा था लेकिन अचानक एकाएक इसमें भारी गिरावट आ गई।

सूरत से मुंबई और अहमदाबाद के लिए तेजस के चेयर कार की बुकिंग पूरी तरह से नहीं फुल हो रही है, जिससे अब दिवाली पर ज्यादा से ज्यादा यात्री मिले इसके लिए तेजस के चेयरकार की फ्लेक्सी रेट कम की गई है। पूरी तेजस के रेक में कुल 780 चेयरकार सीटें जिनमें सैकड़ों सीटें खाली हैं।

लगभग शताब्दी के बराबर है किराया

सूरत से अहमदाबाद और मुंबई जाने के लिए इस ट्रेन के चेयर कार का किराया 1000 रुपए जबकि एग्जीक्यूटिव का किराया 1800 से 2000 के बीच था, लेकिन 11 नवंबर से तेजस में सूरत-अहमदाबाद चेयरकार का किराया 720 और एग्जीक्यूटिव का किराया 1497 रुपए है।

सूरत-मुंबई की चेयर कार का 772 और एग्जीक्यूटिव का किराया 1628 रुपए है। आईआरसीटीसी ने बताया कि इसमें डायनेमिक फ्लेक्सी फेयर सिस्टम लागू है। वहीं शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस में सूरत से मुंबई के लिए चेयरकार किराया 690 जबकि एग्जीक्यूटिव किराया 1100 रुपए है।

...इसलिए तेजस की ऑक्युपेंसी पर पड़ा असर
सुबह अहमदाबाद से सूरत होकर मुंबई के लिए एक घंटे के अंदर दो ट्रेन है, जिसमें कर्णावती एक्सप्रेस अहमदाबाद से सुबह 4.55 बजे चलकर दोपहर 12.35 बजे मुंबई पहुंचती, डबल-डेकर एक्सप्रेस सुबह 6 बजे चलकर दोपहर 1 बजे मुंबई पहुंचती है। ये दोनों ट्रेनें सुबह 8 से 9.30 के बीच सूरत पहुंचती है।

वापसी में कर्णावती मुंबई से दोपहर 1.30 बजे चलकर रात 9.30 बजे अहमदाबाद और डबल-डेकर मुंबई से दोपहर 2.20 बजे चलकर रात 9.40 बजे अहमदाबाद पहुंचती है। वहीं आईआरसीटीसी की तेजस एक्सप्रेस की टाइमिंग भी इन ट्रेनों के आसपास है, जिसके कारण यात्री महंगी तेजस ट्रेन से दूरी बनाए हुए हैं, क्योकि उपरोक्त ट्रेनें इतने ही समय में और कम पैसे में उनकी यात्री पूरी हो जाती है।

