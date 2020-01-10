पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अहमदाबाद:अभी नवरात्रि का आयोजन तक तय नहीं और गरबा की कोचिंग हो गईं स्टार्ट, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ ली जा रही ट्रेनिंग

अहमदाबाद41 मिनट पहले
मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ गरबा की ट्रेनिंग।
  • लोगों को उम्मीद है कि कुछ नियमों व शर्तों के साथ गरबा के आयोजन की अनुमित मिल सकती है
  • नवरात्र में अब एक महीने का भी समय नहीं बचा और राज्य सरकार ने इस बारे में कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया है

गुजरातियों की पहचान गरबा है और गरबे का सबसे बड़ा आयोजन नवरात्र में ही होता है। हालांकि, इस बार कोरोना के चलते नवरात्र पर्व के आयोजन पर ही संकट के बादल मंडरा रहे हैं। नवरात्र में अब एक महीने से भी कम का समय बचा है और अभी तक राज्य सरकार की ओर से कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है। हालांकि, इसके बावजूद अहमदाबाद में गरबा की कोचिंग क्लासेज स्टार्ट हो गई हैं और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ गरबा सिखाया जा रहा है।

बच्चे भी नियमित रूप से ले रहे हैं गरबा की ट्रेनिंग।
मास्क लगाकर सीख रहे हैं गरबा
अहमदाबाद में अब भी लोगों को उम्मीद है कि कुछ नियमों व शर्तों के साथ गरबा के आयोजन की अनुमित मिल सकती है। इसी बात को ध्यान में रखकर गरबा क्लासेज स्टार्ट हो गई हैं। हालांकि, कोचिंग क्लासेज में अनलॉक के नियमों का पालन करते हुए ही ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है। गरबा सीखने वालों के लिए मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग कंपल्सरी है।

कोरोना के चलते मास्क पहनकर सीख रहे हैं गरबा।
गरबा सीखने और करने का अलग ही मजा
इस बारे में जब गरबा सीखने वालों से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि भले ही गरबे का आयोजन न हो, लेकिन गरबा सीखने और करने का अलग ही मजा है। वहीं, गरबा सीख रही हेतल नाम की बालिका ने बताया कि हम इस बार सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग वाला गरबा सीख रहे हैं। इसमें भी कई अच्छी स्टेप्स हैं। हेतल कहती हैं कि मुझे लगता है कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ गरबा का आयोजन हो सकता है।

