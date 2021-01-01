पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Jharkhand West Relief For Bengal's Passengers, Malda Town Train Will Run From 8, Booking From 4

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन:झारखंड-प. बंगाल के यात्रियों को राहत, मालदा टाउन ट्रेन 8 से चलेगी, 4 से बुकिंग

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन - Dainik Bhaskar
साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन

सूरत और मालदा टाउन के बीच साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन चलेगी। पश्चिम रेलवे के मुख्‍य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी सुमित ठाकुर ने बताया कि ट्रेन संख्या 03426 सूरत-मालदा टाउन साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन 8 फरवरी से अगली सूचना तक चलेगी।

यह ट्रेन सूरत से हर सोमवार दोपहर 14.20 बजे चलेगी और तीसरे दिन सुबह 6:15 बजे मालदा टाउन पहुंचेगी। इसी तरह ट्रेन संख्या 03425 स्पेशल 6 फरवरी से अगली सूचना तक मालदा टाउन से हर शनिवार दोपहर 12.30 बजे चलेगी और तीसरे दिन सुबह 4.10 बजे सूरत पहुंचेगी।

यहां रुकेगी: यह ट्रेन दोनों दिशाओं में नंदुरबार, अमलनेर, जलगांव, भुसावल, मलकापुर, अकोला, बडनेरा, वर्धा, नागपुर, गोंदिया, दुर्ग, रायपुर, बिलासपुर, झारसुगुड़ा, राउरकेला, रांची, मूरी, बोकारो स्टील सिटी, चंद्रपुरा, धनबाद, आसनसोल, दुर्गापुर, सिउरी, रामपुर हाट, पकौर और न्यू फरक्का स्टेशन पर रुकेगी।

कोच: इस ट्रेन में एसी 2 टियर, एसी 3 टियर, शयनयान और द्वितीय श्रेणी के सीटिंग कोच होंगे। बुकिंग: ट्रेन संख्या 03426 की बुकिंग 4 फरवरी से निर्धारित पीआरएस काउंटरों और आईआरसीटीसी वेबसाइट पर शुरू होगी।

बांद्रा-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस सहित तीन ट्रेनें आज बदले मार्ग से चलेंगी

किसान आंदोलन के कारण 3 फरवरी को छूटने वाली ट्रेन संख्या 02904 अमृतसर-मुंबई सेंट्रल स्पेशल ट्रेन को अमृतसर-जनडियाला-व्यास की बजाय परिवर्तित मार्ग अमृतसर-तरनतारन-व्यास के रास्ते चलाया जाएगा।

3 फरवरी को ही छूटने वाली ट्रेन संख्या 02925 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-अमृतसर स्पेशल ट्रेन को व्यास-जनडियाला-अमृतसर की बजाय परिवर्तित मार्ग व्यास-तरनतारन-अमृतसर के रास्ते चलाया जाएगा। 3 फरवरी को छूटने वाली ट्रेन संख्या 02926 अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस स्पेशल ट्रेन को अमृतसर-जनडियाला-व्यास की बजाय परिवर्तित मार्ग अमृतसर-तरनतारन-व्यास के रास्ते चलाया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser