खुशियों पर चला बुलडोजर:अहमदाबाद में जिस घर से परसों निकलने वाली है दो बेटों की बारात, उसी घर पर चल गया म्युनिसिपल का बुलडोजर

अहमदाबादएक घंटा पहले
दो बेटों की गुरुवार को बारात निकलने वाली है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • शादी के कार्ड पर जिस घर का पता लिखा था, उसकी जगह अब जमीन है
  • महीनों से दो बेटों की शादी की तैयारी कर रहे परिवार दो दिन पहले ही हुआ बेघर

अहमदाबाद शहर के खानपुर इलाके में रहने वाले परिवार की खुशियों को ग्रहण लग गया। महीनों से दो बेटों की शादी की तैयारी कर रहे परिवार के पास रहने को मकान ही नहीं है। क्योंकि, अतिक्रमण हटाने के नाम पर प्रशासन ने आज कई घरों पर बुलडोजर चलवा दिया। इन्हीं में से एक घर ऐसा था, जिसमें रहने वाले दो बेटों की गुरुवार को बारात निकलने वाली है। शादी के प्रसंग के चलते घर में मेहमान भी आ चुके हैं। परिवार अब प्रशासन ने यह सवाल कर रहा है कि कहां जाएं?

अतिक्रमण हटाने के नाम पर प्रशासन ने खानवाड़ी इलाके के कई घरों पर बुलडोजर चलवा दिया।
परिवार की खुशियों पर चल गया बुलडोजर
पिछले कई वर्षों से अहमदाबाद के खानवाड़ी इलाके में रहने वाला यह परिवार आज सड़क पर हैं। अतिक्रमण हटाने के चलते परिवार बेघर हो गया है। कुछ समय पहले ही जगह खाली करने की चेतावनी देने के बाद आज घर पर बुलडोजर चलवा दिया गया। वहीं, परिवार के लिए कहीं और रहने की व्यवस्था भी नहीं की गई। बेटों की शादी के कार्ड पर जिस घर का पता लिखा था, उसकी जगह अब जमीन है।

कुछ समय पहले ही जगह खाली करने की चेतावनी देने के बाद आज घर पर बुलडोजर चलवा दिया गया।
घर की जगह जमीन ने ले ली है
परिवार के एक सदस्य ने दैनिक भास्कर से हुई बातचीत में कहा, हमारे जैसे कई सालों से इस इलाके में रह रहे हैं, जिसे अब अवैध बताया गया है। वहीं, हमारे मकान तोड़ने से पहले किसी तरह की मदद नहीं दी गई। अब हम सभी लोग कहां जाएंगे। शादी के कार्ड पर जिस शुभ स्थान का पता लिखा था, वह जगह अब खाली मैदान भर है। लेकिन हम हार नहीं मानेंगे और न्याय के लिए अपनी लड़ाई जारी रखेंगे।

