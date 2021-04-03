पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:ऑटो कंसलटेंट का अपहरण करके पीटा फिर छोड़ दिया

सूरत3 घंटे पहले
  • पत्नी से अवैध संबंध की आशंका में कामरेज ले गया

सरथाणा में पत्नी से अवैध संबंध की आशंका में ऑटो कंसल्टेंट का अपहरण करने के बाद पिटाई करके छोड़ दिया। इस बारे में पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार मोटा वराछा, अनुष्ठान रेजिडेंसी में रहने वाले घनश्याम सिंगाला ऑटो कंसल्टेंंट और बीमा एजेंट हैं। सीमाडा नाका के पास वेस्टर्न प्लाजा में उनका ऑफिस है।

बुधवार को दोपहर में घनश्याम ऑफिस में थे, तभी आरोपी रोहित परमार और राहुल अंदर घुस गए और चाकू दिखाकर कार में अपहरण करके कामरेज के उंभेण गांव के पास ले जाकर पिटाई करने लगे। बता दें घनश्याम के आॅफिस में मयूरी नामक लड़की नौकरी करती थी। रोहित मयूरी का पति है। रोहित घनश्याम पर पत्नी से अवैध संबंध होने का आरोप लगा रहा था।

घनश्याम ने इनकार किया तो रोहित ने डंडे और बेल्ट से पीटकर घायल कर दिया। आरोपी रोहित अवैध संबंध मानने के लिए घनश्याम पर दबाव डाल रहा था। इसके बाद मयूरी के पिता और भाई से इस संबंध में बातचीत करने पर जान से मारने की धमकी देकर घनश्याम को वहीं छोड़कर फरार हो गया। घनश्याम ने सरथाणा पुलिस थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।

