  The World Is Eyeing This 'Gujarati Vaccine', 300 Scientists Are Doing Day And Night For Our Safety.

जायडस की कोरोना वैक्सीन:इस 'गुजराती वैक्सीन' पर है पूरी दुनिया की नजर, हमारी सेफ्टी के लिए 300 वैज्ञानिक दिन-रात कर रहे एक

अहमदाबाद16 मिनट पहले
वैक्सीन को ओरिजनल तस्वीर।
  अहमदाबाद के पास चांगोदर में स्थित जायडस रिसर्च सेंटर में बन रही वैक्सीन
  गुजरात की अग्रणी फार्मा कंपनी के रूप में जायडस का नाम वैश्विक स्तर पर फेमस है

बीते 28 नवंबर को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अहमदाबाद में जायडस बायोटेक पार्क का निरीक्षण किया था। इसके बाद से ही कोरोना की वैक्सीन तैयार कर रही भारतीय दवा कंपनी जायडस की जायकोव-डी (Zycov-D) पर दुनिया की नजर टिकी हुई है। अहमदाबाद के पास चांगोदर में स्थित जायडस रिसर्च सेंटर में बन रही वैक्सीन किस तरह तैयार हो रही है, उसका फार्म्यूला और पद्धति क्या है और वैज्ञानिक किस वातावरण में वैक्सीन तैयार कर रहे हैं... इन सभी बातों की जानकारी दैनिक भास्कर ने जायडस से ली है।

जायडस ने किस तरह की शुरुआत?
वैक्सीन निर्माण क्षेत्र में गुजरात की अग्रणी फार्मा कंपनी के रूप में जायडस का नाम वैश्विक स्तर पर फेमस है। क्योंकि, इससे पहले कंपनी स्वाइन फ्लू, धनुर, हिपेटाइटिस-बी और रूबेला जैसी घातक बीमारियों की वैक्सीन सफलतापूर्वक तैयार कर चुकी है। बीते साल दिसंबर में कोरोना वायरस की पहचान हुई और फिर विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) द्वारा कोरोना को महामारी घोषित करने के बाद जायडस इसकी वैक्सीन तैयार करने में जुट गई थी।

जायडस के चेयरमैन पंकज पटेल और एमडी शर्विल पटेल के मार्गदर्शन में कंपनी ने सबसे पहले तीन बिंदुओं पर फोकस किया...
1. वैक्सीन बनाने का फॉर्म्यूला, टेक्नोलॉजी और उपकरणों से लेकर हरेक स्तर पर लेटेस्ट और वैश्विक स्तर की तकनीक के बारे में विचार किया।
2. वैक्सीन का लागत कम के कम किस तरह हो, जिससे किफायती दामों में बाजार में उपलब्ध होने के चलते सभी लोगों तक पहुंच सके।
3. वैक्सीन रखने की प्रोसेस और ट्रांसपोर्टेशन भारत के वातावरण के एकदम अनुकूल हो।

इसके बाद सरकार की मंजूरी की प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई, जिसमें जायडस ड्रग्ज कंट्रोलर जनरल ऑफ इंडिया (DCGI), विज्ञान मंत्राय के अंतर्गत डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ बायोटेक्नोलॉजी (DBT), इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च (ICMR) सहित विविध सरकारी संस्थाओं, संसोधन और प्रमाणित संस्थाओं के साथ संकलन किया।

इन सभी कामों के बाद वैक्सीन का फॉर्म्यूला तय किया गया। इसके लिए पहले वैक्सीन निर्माण प्रक्रिया का अनुभव काम में लिया गया। इन सभी प्राथमिक तैयारियों के हो जाने के बाद फरवरी महीने से जायडस ने वैक्सीन बनाने की शुरुआत की।

किसलिए इस 'गुजराती वैक्सीन' पर सबकी नजर है?
- वैक्सीन निर्माण के शुरुआत से ही जायडस ने इसके असर के अलावा कीमत और खासतौर पर इसे सहेजने और ट्रांसपोर्टेशन जैसी बातों पर विशेष ध्यान दिया।
- इसी के परिणामस्वरूप जायकोव-जी ब्रांड नाम की यह वैक्सीन 30 डिग्री तापमान में भी 3 महीनों तक असरकारक रह सकती है। 2 से 8 डिग्री तापमान पर स्टोर करने पर इसे 3 महीनों से ज्यादा समय तक सहेजकर रखा जा सकता है।
- भारत के वातावरण के हिसाब से इसे सहेजकर रखने के चलते इसका ट्रांसपोर्टशन देश भर में कहीं भी आसानी से किया जा सकता है।

गुजरात में बन रही इस वैक्सीन की विशेषता
- जायडस करीब 1400 वैज्ञानिकों, संशोधकों की टीम के साथ इस वैक्सीन के निर्माण में जुटी हुई है। इनमें से 300 वैज्ञानिकों की टीम तो पिछले 10 महीनों से कोरोना महामारी को खत्म करने में दिन-रात एक किए हुए है। अपने घर-परिवार की चिंता छोड़ ये टीम अपना पूरा समय बायो पार्क में ही दे रही है, जिससे कि जल्द से जल्द वैक्सीन लोगों तक पहुंचाई जा सके। वैक्सीन का निर्माण इसी का ही परिणाम है।

- गुजरात में बन रही ये वैक्सीन भारत की सबसे पहली DNA आधारित कोरोना वैक्सीन है।

क्या है वैक्सीन का फॉर्म्यूला?
- किसी भी वैक्सीन में वायरस DNA स्थापित करने के लिए एक माध्यम की जरूरत पड़ती है। इसी माध्यम के जरिए मानव शरीर के लिए हानिकारकरहित बैक्टीरिया DNA का उपयोग होता है।
- बैक्टीरिया का DNA प्लाज्मीड कहलाता है। इसीलिए यह वैक्सीन DNA प्लाज्मीड बेस्ड है।
- प्लाज्मीड के DNA को तोड़कर उसमें कोरोना वायरस का DNA स्थापित किया गया है।
- यही प्लाज्मीड शरीर में पहुंचने के बाद रोग प्रतिकारक शक्ति पैदा कर देगा।
- सीधे शब्दों में कहें तो यह पूरी प्रोसेस लेबोरेटरी में कई जटिल प्रयोगों से गुजर रही है, जिसमें काफी सतर्कता बरतने की जरूरत है।

जानिए जायडस के बारे में
भारत की फार्मास्युटिकल इंडस्ट्री में जायडस एक चर्चित नाम है। और जबसे यह कंपनी कोरोना वायरस की वैक्सीन में जुटी है, तबसे ही दुनियाभर में कंपनी की चर्चा हो रही है। कंपनी की शुरुआत 1952 में स्व. रमणभाई बी पटेल ने की थी और इसके बद इसकी कमान पंकजभाई पटेल के हाथों में आई। वर्ष 1995 में कंपनी की रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग की गई और जायडस ग्रुप की फ्लेगशिप के तहत इसका नाम केडिला हेल्थ केयर कर दिया गया। उस समय कंपनी का रेवेन्यू 250 करोड़ रुपए था, जो आज करीब 15 हजार करोड़ के आसपास है।

- भारत की चौथी सबसे बड़ी फार्मास्यूटिकल कंपनी - गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र, गोवा, हिमाचल प्रदेश और सिक्किम में उत्पादन - अमेरिका, यूरोप, लेटिन अमेरिका, साउथ अफ्रीका सहित दुनिया के 25 से अधिक देशों में बिजनेस - कोरोना के इलाज में उपयोग होने वाली हाईड्रोक्सीक्लोरोक्वीन (HCQ) और रेमडेसेविर का उत्पादन भी कंपनी कर रही है। - चालू वित्तीय वर्ष के दौरान लिस्टेड कंपनी केडिला हेल्थकेयर के शेयर 50% और जायडस वेलनेस के शेयर 30% बढ़े हैं। - कंपनी एनिमल हेल्थ केयर के साथ भी जुड़ी है।

