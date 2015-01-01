पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेट होगी मेट्रो ट्रेन:जमीन हाथ में नहीं और टेंडर जारी 806 निजी संपत्तियों को हटाने का काम शुरू ही नहीं हुआ

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • कॉरिडोर-1 में निर्माण के लिए अब तक फाइनेंशियल बिड नहीं खुली, 10 कंपनियां ठेका पाने की राह देख रहीं
  • मेट्रो ट्रेन प्रोजेक्ट में भी पाल-उमरा ब्रिज जैसा पेंच!
  • यह है पेंच: रूट में आ रही 806 निजी संपत्तियों को हटाने के लिए अभी सर्वे तक नहीं शुरू किया

पाल-उमरा ब्रिज जैसा पेंच सूरत मेट्रो परियोजना में भी फंसता दिख रहा है। पहले जमीन अधिग्रहण का काम करने की बजाय गुजरात मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड (जीएमआरसीएल) ने 40 किमी के प्रोजेक्ट के फेज-1 में कॉरिडोर-1 के 11 किमी एलिवेटेड रूट के 10 स्टेशनों के बीच निर्माण कार्य की टेक्निकल बिड जारी कर दी है। इसमें देश की 6 बड़ी इंफ्रा कंपनियां सामने आ चुकी हैं।

यही नहीं 6 किमी लंबे अंडरग्राउंड मार्ग निर्माण के लिए भी टेक्निकल बिड जारी कर दी है। इसमें भी देश की 4 बड़ी इंफ्रा कंपनियां आई हैं। अब इनकी फाइनेंशियल बिड नहीं खोली जा रही है, क्योंकि अभी तक रूट में अा रही 806 निजी संपत्तियों के पुनर्वसन या मुआवजे पर काम ही नहीं शुरू किया गया है। अगर इन निजी संपत्तियों के मालिकों में से कुछ ने भी जमीन नहीं दी तो इस प्रोजेक्ट में देरी हो सकती है।

पाल-उमरा ब्रिज का 8 प्रतिशत भी इसी वजह से चार से रुका पड़ा था। अगर संपत्ति के मालिकों ने जमीन देने आनाकानी की तो अधिग्रहण में लंबा समय लग सकता है। जीएमआरसीएल का दावा था कि दिसंबर में मेट्रो ट्रेन का भूमिपूजन हो जाएगा, लेकिन अभी तक 806 निजी संपत्तियों को हटाकर रूट कैसे क्लीयर किया जाएगा, इस पर निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है।

इसके लिए अब जीएमआरसीएल ने आरआर कंसल्टेंसी (रिहैब्लिटेशन एंड रिसेटलमेंट) हायर करने के लिए एक्सप्रेशन ऑफ इंट्रेस्ट (ईओआई) के तहत निविदा निकाली है। इसमें रूट में आ रही निजी जमीनों का सर्वे किया जाएगा और उसके आधार पर पुनर्वसन या फिर मुआवजा देने पर निर्णय लिया जाएगा।

मेट्रो परियोजना के काम पर असर नहीं पड़ेगा
सूरत मेट्रो प्रोजेक्ट पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ेगा। जहां की टेक्निकल बिड खुली है वहां अवरोध नहीं है। अलाइनमेंट रोड के बीच होगा। पहले एक-डेढ़ साल यही काम होगा। उसके बाद अंडरग्राउंड का टेंडर है। इसमें जमीन से 15 मीटर नीचे टनल बनेगी। पिलर का काम होने तक हम रिहैबिलिटेशन और रिसेटलमेंट का काम कर लेंगे। जमीन मालिक चिन्हित कर लिए हैं।-अमित गुप्ता, सीपीआरओ, जीएमआरसीएल

जनवरी माह के अंत तक हो जाएगा भूमिपूजन
सूरत मेट्रो परियोजना में जमीन संपादन का काम जल्द ही शुरू होगा। इसकी तैयारी की जा रही है। इसके अलावा इसमें जो भी कानूनी प्रक्रिया है उसका पूरा ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। सूरत मेट्रो परियोजना का भूमिपूजन जनवरी के अंत तक हो जाएगा। कॉरिडोर-1 के लिए एलिवेटेड और अंडरग्राउंड मार्ग रूट के लिए टेक्निकल बिड पहले ही खुल गए हैं।
-महेंद्र पटेल, सीईओ, सूरत मेट्रो रेल

रिहैबिलिटेशन एंड रिसेटलमेंट के लिए अब निकाला टेंडर

जीएमआरसीएल ने बताया कि रिहैबिलिटेशन एंड रिसेटलमेंट कंसल्टेंसी हायर करने के लिए एक्सप्रेशन ऑफ इंट्रेस्ट के तहत निविदा निकाली है। यह कंसल्टेंसी सूरत मेट्रो रेल परियोजना में 806 निजी संपत्तियों का ब्योरा इकट्ठा करके उनका सर्वे कर जानकारी निकालेगी।

उसके बाद जमीन की माप करेगी और सभी जमीन मालिकों के नाम की सूची बनाएगी। फिर जमीन कितने वर्गफीट है, किस लोकेशन पर है यह देखा जाएगा। उसके बाद जमीन के बदले जमीन देने या मुआवजा देने आदि का प्रपोजल तैयार करके जीएमआरसीएल को देगी।

इस प्रपोजल के आधार पर आगे का निर्णय लिया जाएगा। एक्सप्रेशन ऑफ इंट्रेस्ट भरने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तय की गई है। इसमें सबसे कम बोली लगाने वाली कंसल्टेंसी को ठेका दिया जाएगा। ठेकेदार कंपनी थर्ड पार्टी बनकर जमीनों का सर्वे करेगी।

कॉरिडोर-2: सारोली-भेसाण के 18 किमी रूट का अब तक टेंडर ही नहीं जारी किया गया
कॉरिडोर-1 में जहां एलिवेटेड और अंडरग्राउंड के कुल 17 किमी रूट की टेक्निकल बिड खुल चुकी है और कंपनियां सामने आ चुकी हैं, वहीं कॉरिडोर-2 में सारोली से भेसाण के बीच 18 किमी रूट का अब तक टेंडर नहीं हो सका है। भेसान डिपो जहां बनेगा वहां रूट पर जमीनी अवरोध है।

इसे लेकर अब तक बात नहीं बन सकी है। अप्रैल 2020 में इस रूट का डिटेल डिजाइन कंसल्टेंसी का टेंडर निकाला थी, लेकिन 24 सितंबर को इसे रद्द कर दिया था। सिर्फ एक कंपनी आई थी, जो मानदंडों पर खरी नहीं उतरी।

जीएमआरसी: हम वहां काम शुरू करेंगे जहां जमीन क्लीयर है
जीएमआरसी ने दावा किया है कि रिहैबिलिटेशन और रिसेटलमेंट का काम अभी तक नहीं होने से सूरत मेट्रो का काम प्रभावित नहीं होगा। हम जहां पर जमीन क्लियर है वहां काम शुरू कर देंगे। रूट में जिस जगह निजी संपत्ति बाधा बन रही है उसका सर्वे और मेजरमेंट कंसल्टेंसी करती रहेगी। फाइनेंशियल बिड खुलने के बाद ठेका देंगे। रजहां अवरोध नहीं होगा वहां कंस्ट्रक्शन कार्य चलता रहेगा।

इधर निर्माण करने वाली कंपनियां फाइनेंशियल बिड खुलने का इंतजार कर रहीं
मेट्रो रूट में अवरोध के रूप में 806 निजी संपत्तियों का अभी रिसेटलमेंट और रिहैबिलिटेशन कार्य पूरा हो नहीं सका है। कंसल्टेंसी हायर करने और सर्वे पूरा करने में समय लग सकता है। कॉरिडोर 1 के कादरशाह की नाल से ड्रीम सिटी के बीच 11 किमी एलिवेटेड रूट और चौक बजार से कापोद्रा रैंप के बीच 6.47 किमी अंडरग्राउंड रूट के लिए कुल 10 बड़ी कंपनियों को ठेके का इंतजार है।

टेक्निकल बिड खुले डेढ़ माह से ज्यादा गए, लेकिन अभी तक रिहैबिलिटेशन और रिसेटलमेंट पर निर्णय नहीं लिया जा सका है।

