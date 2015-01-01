पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Learn From The Married Life Of Lord Rama And Mother Sita, Will Strengthen The Relationship

विवाह पंचमी पर्व:भगवान राम और माता सीता के वैवाहिक जीवन से लें सीख, मजबूत होगा रिश्ता

सूरत3 घंटे पहले
विवाह पंचमी पर होती है विशेष पूजा : नेपाल के जनकपुर में स्थित जानकी मंदिर भक्तों के बीच काफी प्रसिद्ध है। कहा जाता है कि इसी स्थान पर राजा जनक ने शिव-धनुष के लिए तप किया था। यहां धनुषा नाम से विवाह मंडप स्थित है। इसी में विवाह पंचमी के दिन पूरी रीति-रिवाज से राम-जानकी का विवाह किया जाता है। जनकपुरी से 14 किलोमीटर ‘उत्तर धनुषा’ नामक स्थान है। मान्यता है कि रामचंद्रजी ने इसी जगह पर शिव धनुष तोड़ा था।
  • 19 दिसंबर को मनाया जाएगा, इस दिन हुआ था भगवान राम और मां सीता का विवाह

भगवान राम और सीता के विवाह उत्सव को विवाह पंचमी के नाम से मनाया जाता है। यह त्योहार अगहन मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की पंचमी को मनाया जाता है। इस बार यह 19 दिसंबर को है। मान्यता है कि इसी दिनगोस्वामी तुलसीदास ने रामचरित मानस का लेखन भी पूरा किया था। कहा जाता है जोड़ी हो तो राम और सीता जैसी हो। राम एक आदर्श पुरुष माने जाते हैं तो सीता उनकी संगिनी के रूप में। आज भी मां-बाप जब अपने बच्चों के लिए शादी के रिश्ते देखते हैं तो राम और सीता जैसे लड़के व लड़की को ही ढूंढते हैं।

हम सभी अपने वैवाहिक जीवन को सुखी बनाने के लिए भगवान राम और मां सीता के जीवन से कई सीख ले सकते हैं।

1. हमेशा दिया साथ भगवान राम को जब वनवास हुआ तो माता सीता ने भी उनके साथ चलने का निर्णय किया। भगवान राम ने माता सीता से महल पर रहने का आग्रह किया, परंतु माता सीता ने भगवान राम के साथ वनवास पर जाने का निर्णय लिया। भगवान राम और माता के वैवाहिक जीवन से हमें सीखना चाहिए कि पति-पत्नी को हर परिस्थिति में एक-दूसरे का साथ निभाना चाहिए।

2. त्याग

वैवाहिक जीवन को मजबूत बनाने के लिए एक-दूसरे के लिए त्याग भी करना पड़ता है। माता सीता ने महलों का त्याग कर भगवान राम के साथ वन में रहने का निर्णय किया था। अगर आप भी चाहते हैं कि वैवाहिक जीवन मजबूत बने तो एक-दूसरे के लिए त्याग करना सीखें। 3. भरोसा किसी भी रिश्ते की नींव भरोसा ही होता है। अगर आप रिलेशनशिप को मजबूत बनाना चाहते हैं तो एक-दूसरे के प्रति भरोसा रखें। माता सीता को भगवान राम पर पूरा भरोसा था। रावण जब अपहरण कर माता सीता को लंका ले गया तो माता सीता ने हार नहीं मानी, क्योंकि उन्हें भगवान राम पर पूरा भरोसा था कि वो आएंगे और रावण का अंत कर मुझे यहां से ले जाएंगे।

4. नि:स्वार्थ प्रेम

भगवान राम और माता सीता के वैवाहिक जीवन में किसी भी तरह का कोई स्वार्थ नहीं था। वैवाहिक जीवन को मजबूत बनाने के लिए नि:स्वार्थ भाव से प्रेम करना बहुत जरूरी है। असली प्रेम वही है जो नि:स्वार्थ भाव से किया जाए। 5. ईमानदारी

रिश्ते को मजबूत बनाने के लिए ईमानदारी का होना बहुत जरूरी है। माता सीता और भगवान राम के वैवाहिक जीवन से हमें सीखना चाहिए कि एक-दूसरे के प्रति ईमानदार कैसे रहा जाए। अगर आप रिलेशनशिप को मजबूत बनाना चाहते हैं तो एक-दूसरे के प्रति ईमानदार रहें।

पूजन की विधि

इस दिन भक्तजन भगवान राम और माता सीता की पूजा करते हैं। नेपाल जैसे राज्यों में विवाह पंचमी पर विशेष पूजा आयोजित की जाती है। विवाह पंचमी पूजा के लिए हमें सुबह जल्दी उठकर स्नान करना चाहिए। उसके बाद नए वस्त्र पहनकर पूजा की चौकी तैयार करें। चौकी पर राम और सीता की मूर्तियां स्थापित कर उन्हें दूल्हे और दुल्हन की तरह तैयार करें।

इसके बाद फल, फूल व अन्य पूजा सामग्री के साथ दोनों देवताओं की पूजा अराधना करें। इस दिन रामायण के बालकांड में भगवान राम और सीताजी के विवाह प्रसंग का पाठ करना शुभ होता है। इस दिन संपूर्ण रामचरितमानस का पाठ करने से पारिवारिक सुख की प्राप्ति होती है। इससे परिवार में सदैव सामंजस्य और खुशी का माहौल बना रहता है।

