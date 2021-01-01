पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की सराहनीय कार्रवाई:एक करोड़ फिरौती लेकर कामरेज में छोड़ा, 5 घंटे बाद ही पुलिस ने कोसंबा से आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस ने कार और नकद समेत 1.17 करोड़ का सामान जब्त किया है।
पुलिस ने कार और नकद समेत 1.17 करोड़ का सामान जब्त किया है।
  • व्यापारी के बेटे का अपहरण करने वाले 8 आरोपियों को कोसंबा हाईवे से गिरफ्तार किया
  • राज्य सरकार की घोषणा: बहादुर पुलिस जवानों को एक लाख इनाम मिलेगा

बैग व्यापारी के 36 वर्षीय बेटे का अपहरण करने वाले 8 बदमाशाें काे पुलिस ने काेसंबा हाईवे से गिरफ्तार किया है। एक आरोपी फरार है। क्राइम ब्रांच को खुफिया जानकारी मिली थी कि अगवा व्यापारी के बेटे को कामरेज में छोड़कर आरोपी बिना नंबर की सफेद रंग की कार और पल्सर मोटर साइकिल से कोसंबा हाईवे से होते हुए वडोदरा भागने वाले हैं।

पुलिस की एक टीम रात में कोसंबा ब्रिज के नीचे वाहनों की जांच करने में जुट गई। इसी बीच बिना नंबर की एक कार और उसके पीछे मोटर साइकिल दिखाई दी। पुलिस ने कार की तलाशी ली तो उसमें तीन लोग बैठे हुए थे, जबकि एक आरोपी मोटर साइकिल पर था। कार की तलाशी लेने पर अंदर से 99.14 लाख रुपए मिले। इसके अलावा दो रिवॉल्वर और कारतूस भी बरामद हुए।

पुलिस ने चारों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पूछताछ के दौरान आरोपियों ने अपहरण की बात स्वीकार कर ली। आरोपियों ने बताया कि गिरोह के अन्य चार बदमाश भरूच से कोसंबा ब्रिज के पास आने वाले थे। आरोपी कोसंबा ब्रिज पर रुपए का बंटवारा करके अलग-अलग रास्ते पर जाने वाले थे। क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने भरूच से आने वाली दूसरी कार की तलाशी ली तो अंदर से दूसरे चार बदमाश मिले। पुलिस ने चारों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

बता दें गुरुवार को भटार रोड पर करीमाबाद सोसाइटी में रहने वाले 36 वर्षीय कोमिल दूधवाला का सुबह 7 बजे अपहरण हो गया था। आरोपियों ने कार में अपहरण करने के बाद शाम 6.30 बजे कोमिल को कामरेज के पास छोड़ दिया था। वहीं, वारदात के चंद घंटों में ही अपहर्ताओं को गिरफ्तार करने पर राज्य सरकार ने पुलिस टीम को 1 लाख रुपए इनाम देने की घोषणा की है।

टाइमलाइन

  • सुबह 6:57 अपहरण
  • सुबह 8:30 3 करोड़ फिरौती मांगी
  • सुबह 9:00 पुलिस में शिकायत की
  • दोपहर 1:00 1 करोड़ में सौदा पक्का हुआ
  • दोपहर 3:30 पिता ने मोटा वराछा में पैसे दिए
  • शाम 6:30 कोमिल को कामरेज में छोड़ा
  • शाम 7:15 पुलिस ने कोमिल से पूछताछ की
  • रात 9:00 आरोपियों के कोसंबा जाने की खबर मिली
  • रात 10:45 कोसंबा में नाकाबंदी की गई
  • रात 11:15 चार आरोपी पकड़े गए
  • रात 11:45 दो किमी आगे नाकेबंदी की
  • रात 12:15 दूसरे चार आरोपी भी पकड़े गए

2 किमी के दायरे में ही पकड़े गए सभी आरोपी

डीसीबी पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर ललित वगाड़िया ने बताया कि मोबाइल के लोकेशन के आधार पर पता चला कि आरोपी ग्रामीण इलाकों में घूम रहे हैं। फोन करके फिरौती मांगते थे। पुलिस की टीम टेक्निकल सर्वेलांस के आधार पर पीछा कर रही थी।

इसी बीच पता चला कि आरोपी कोसंबा हाईवे की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं। डीसीबी की टीम ने तुरंत कोसंबा में नाकेबंदी करके गाड़ियों की जांच शुरू कर दी। पुलिस ने दो किलोमीटर के दायरे में आठों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया। एक आरोपी 86 हजार लेकर फरार हो गया है।

15 लाख का कर्ज चुकाने के लिए किया था अपहरण
आरोपी इर्शाद उर्फ छोटू मुल्तानी पर 15 लाख रुपए का कर्ज था। उसने अपने दोस्त इस्तियाक शेख से कर्ज की चर्चा की थी। इस्तियाक शेख पर भी 7 लाख का कर्ज था। दोनों कर्ज उतारने को लेकर चिंतित थे। इसी बीच उन्होंने अजय भरवाड़ से संपर्क किया।

अजय भरवाड़ ने पूरी योजना बनाई और अपने दोस्त फैजानखान उस्मान से राजस्थान के धौलपुर से हथियार मंगाया। इसके बाद दूसरे आरोपियों को साजिश में शामिल किया। आरोपियों ने चार दिन तक व्यापारी के बेटे की रेकी की थी, इसके बाद वारदात को अंजाम दिया।

फिरौती: बेटे की जान बचाने के लिए परिवार ने चुकाए पैसे
व्यापारी ने थाने में बेटे के अपहरण की शिकायत की थी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने सावधानी बरतते हुए कोमिल के मोबाइल को सर्विलांस पर रख दिया था। आरोपी कोमिल के मोबाइल से ही पिता को फोन करके फिरौती मांग रहे थे। कोमिल को छोड़ने के बाद मोबाइल छीन लिया था। इसी मोबाइल के आधार पर पुलिस लोकेशन को ट्रेस कर रही थी। कोमिल के घर आने के बाद पुलिस ने पीछा किया।

गिरफ्तार आरोपी: एक राजस्थान और दो मध्य प्रदेश के मूल निवासी हैं

1. अजय भरवाड़, (21) कीम, मूल निवासी- भावनगर 2. चिराग यादव, (20), श्यामजीनगर, सायन रोड, मूल- उज्जैन, मध्य प्रदेश 3. सोनू गोस्वामी, (20) बाबू रबारी के मकान में, कापोद्रा चार रास्ता, मूल- रतलाम, मध्य प्रदेश 4. फैज़ान उस्मान, (21) भीखा रबारी के मकान में, सरथाणा, मूल- धौलपुर, राजस्थान 5. अरविंद वाढेल (46) सैय्यदपुरा मार्केट, सूरत 6. इस्तियाक रफीक शेख, (33), मेमून पैलेस, नानपुरा 7. इर्शाद उर्फ छोटू, (26) सोहेल भाई के कारखाने में, रामपुरा 8. संतोष उर्फ शाहिद पाटिल, (26) एसएमसी आवास, बॉम्बे मार्केट, पूणा गांव

अजय भरवाड़: दोस्त की कार लेकर आया था अपहरण करने
अजय भरवाड़ ने वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए अपने दोस्त आनंद भरवाड़ की कार मांगकर लाया था। वहीं, बरामद पल्सर मोटर साइकिल अजय भरवाड़ की है। दूसरी कार अरविंद वाढेर की बताई जाती है। इर्शाद बैग बनाने का काम करता है और कोमिल के पिता बैग के व्यापारी हैं। दोनों की अच्छी पहचान थी। इर्शाद को लगा कि अनवर के पास बहुत पैसे हैं, इसलिए उसने बेटे को टारगेट किया।

