पेपरलेस बजट:केंद्र की तरह गुजरात सरकार का भी बजट पेपरलेस होगा

गांधीनगरएक घंटा पहले
पेपरलेस - Dainik Bhaskar
  • विधायकों को पेन ड्राइव में डॉक्यूमेंट दिए जाएंगे

केंद्र सरकार की तरह ही गुजरात सरकार भी इस बार पेपरलेस बजट पेश करेगी। कागज की बजट के लिए पेपरलेस बजट पेश होगा। विधायकों को पेन ड्राइव में बजट के डॉक्यूमेंट दिए जाएंगे। गुजरात सरकार ने पिछले साल से पेपरलेस बजट की शुरुआत की थी। जिसे इस साल भी आगे बढ़ाएंगे। ज्यादातर डॉक्यूमेंट साॅफ्ट कॉपी में होंगे।

डिप्टी सीएम नीतिन पटेल ने बताया कि इस बार भी पेपरलेस बजट पेश होगा। लाइब्रेरी और रिकॉर्ड के लिए 150 प्रतियां छपवाई जाएंगी। बाकी की कॉपी और अन्य डॉक्यूमेंट पेन ड्राइव में दिया जाएगा। दूसरी ओर विधानसभा में बजट पेश करने की तारीख में बदलाव हो सकता है।

निकाय चुनाव के परिणाम 2 मार्च को आएंगे। बजट 3 मार्च को पेश होने की संभावना है। पहले भी 3 मार्च को बजट पेश करने पर विचार किया था। बाद में विधानसभा के सूचित कार्यक्रम में 2 मार्च को बजट पेश करने की घोषणा की थी। अब फिर 3 मार्च के लिए विचार कर रहे हैं।

