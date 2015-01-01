पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तेजस का क्रेज घटा:नहीं मिले पर्याप्त यात्री तो 30 मार्च तक आईआरसीटीसी ने तेजस की 17 ट्रिप रद्द की

सूरत24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शुक्रवार को आईआरसीटीसी जनरल मैनेजर राहुल हिमालयन (मध्य में) सूरत रेलवे स्टेशन के वीआईपी रूम में तेजस ट्रेन को लेकर ब्रीफ किया।
  • ...क्योंकि तेजस के आगे कर्णावती और डबलडेकर एसी एक्सप्रेस चलती है, इसलिए ऑक्युपेंसी घटी
  • लुभाने को आईआरसीटीसी जीएम ने तेजस को शताब्दी से बेहतर बताया

देश की पहली निजी ट्रेन तेजस को पर्याप्त यात्री नहीं मिल रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि 3 नवंबर से लेकर 30 मार्च 2021 तक मंगलवार की कुल 17 ट्रिप को आईआरसीटीसी ने रद्द करने का फैसला लिया है। जबकि कोरोना महामारी के कारण 22 मार्च से बंद आईआरसीटीसी की निजी ट्रेन तेजस 17 अक्टूबर से फिर से ट्रैक पर है।

लेकिन, यात्री नहीं मिलने की वजह से आईआरसीटीसी की यह महत्वाकांक्षी प्रोजेक्ट पर संकट नजर आ रहा है। इसी संकट को टालने के लिए शुक्रवार को तेजस ट्रेन की ऑक्युपेंसी पर बात करने के लिए आईआरसीटीसी (वेस्ट जोन) जनरल मैनेजर राहुल हिमालयन सूरत पहुंचे। उन्होंने तेजस ट्रेन की ऑक्युपेंसी बढ़ाने के लिए अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से भारती रेल की कुछ गाड़ियों को जिम्मेदार बताया।

यात्रियों को लुभाने के लिए जीएम ने तेजस की सुविधा और अन्य प्रीमियम ट्रेनों की सुविधा की तुलना की। विशेषतौर पर खानपान की सुविधा को लेकर कहा कि तेजस ट्रेन में यात्रियों को जो खाना दिया जा रहा है वो पूरी तरह से गर्म होता है, जबकि शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस में नाश्ता दिया जाता है इसके अलावा तेजस में कोरोना से बचाव के लिए पहले यात्री को सेफ्टी किट दिया जाता है।

जीएम ने कहा, तेजस जिस समय चलती है उसके आसपास भारतीय रेल की कुछ प्रमुख गाड़ियां चलती हैं, जिसके कारण यात्री तेजस से परहेज करते हैं। क्योंकि कम किराये में उसी स्पीड की दूसरी ट्रेन यात्रियों को मिल जाती है।

तेजस को फेल होता देख जीएम को गिनानी पड़ी विशेषताएं

आईआरसीटीसी जनरल मैनेजर राहुल हिमालयन ने कहा तेजस ट्रेन में यात्रियों को इसलिए सफर करना चाहिए है कि कोरोना काल में अभी शताब्दी राजधानी जैसी ट्रेनों में पैक्ड खाना दिया जा रहा है लेकिन हमारी ट्रेन में कुकिंग एक्सपर्ट द्वारा सेफ्टी से बनाए गए ताजा कुक किया हुआ खाना थाली के स्वरूप में परोसा जाता है।

इसके अलावा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए सभी रो में एक वैकल्पिक सीट हमने खाली रखा है ट्रेन में यात्रियों के बोर्ड करने से पहले हम उन्हें सेफ्टी किट दे रहे है और उनके उतरने के बाद सीट को सेनेटाइज कर रहे है।

वजह: कम किराये की दूसरी ट्रेनें जो सेम रनिंग टाइम में पहुंचाती हैं

वर्तमान में सुबह अहमदाबाद से सूरत होकर मुंबई के लिए एक घंटे के अंदर दो ट्रेन है जिसमें कर्णावती एक्सप्रेस अहमदाबाद से सुबह 4.55 बजे चलकर दोपहर 12.35 बजे मुंबई पहुंचती है, जबकि डबलडेकर एक्सप्रेस सुबह 6 बजे चलकर दोपहर 1 बजे मुंबई पहुंचती है। ये दोनों ट्रेनें सुबह 8 से 9.30 के बीच सूरत पहुंचती हैं, जबकि वापसी में कर्णावती एक्सप्रेस मुंबई से दोपहर 1.30 बजे चलकर रात 9.30 बजे अहमदाबाद और डबलडेकर मुंबई से दोपहर 2.20 बजे चलकर रात 9. 40 बजे अहमदाबाद पहुंचती है, जबकि आईआरसीटीसी तेजस एक्सप्रेस अहमदाबाद से सुबह 6.40 को रवाना होकर नाडीयाद वडोदरा भरूच होते हुए सुबह 9.35 को सूरत पहुंचती है और दोपहर 1.10 को मुंबई सेंट्रल पहुंचती है और वापसी में यह मुंबई सेंट्रल से दोपहर 3.35 को रवाना होकर शाम 6.45 बजे सूरत और रात 9. 55 को अहमदाबाद पहुंचती है। कर्णावती,डबलडेकर और तेजस के समय में केवल 30 से 40 मिनट गैप है इसलिए तेजस की फ्लेक्सी फेयर से बचने के लिए अधिकतर यात्री अहमदाबाद-मुंबई डबलडेकर एसी एक्सप्रेस और कर्णावती सुपरफास्ट को वरीयता दे रहे हैं। इसमें किराया कम है और रनिंग टाइम लगभग तेजस के ही बराबर है।

वीआईपी लाउंज, बेस किचन योजना होल्ड पर

आईआरसीटीसी जीएम राहुल हिमालयन ने बताया कि सूरत स्टेशन को आईआरएसडीसी द्वारा पुनर्विकसित करने की योजना है जिसको संज्ञान में लेकर हमने फिलहाल अभी सूरत में प्रस्तावित बेस किचन और वीआईपी लाउंज को होल्ड पर रख लिया है। क्योंकि इसके लिए हमने पश्चिम रेलवे की वरिष्ठ मंडल वाणिज्य प्रबंधक जागृति सिंगला से भी बात की है। वीआईपी लाउंज को लेकर तमाम रिव्यू पेंडिंग है इसके अलावा इसे कितना प्रतिसाद मिलेगा यह भी देखना होगा। फिलहाल अभी दोनों योजनाए हमने होल्ड पर रखा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें