  • Couple Living In Live in Fight On The Street, Publicly Grabbed Girlfriend's Hair And Took Boyfriend

VIRAL VIDEO:लिव-इन में रहने वाले कपल का झगड़ा सड़क पर, सरेआम गर्लफ्रेंड के बाल पकड़कर ले गया ब्वॉयफ्रेंड

राजकोट18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सरेआम गर्लफ्रेंड के बाल पकड़कर ले गया ब्वॉयफ्रेंड।
  • पिछले कुछ समय से दोनों के बीच चल रहा था विवाद
  • पुलिस पहुंची तो प्रेमिका ने प्रेमी के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज करवाने से मना कर दिया

राजकोट में एक प्रेमी द्वारा प्रेमिका के साथ सरेआम मारपीट का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। वीडियो में लड़का अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के बाल पकड़कर उसे जबरन ले जाते हुए नजर आ रहा है। पुलिस जांच में पता चला है कि दोनों लिव-इन में रहते थे, लेकिन पिछले कुछ समय से इनके बीच विवाद चल रहा था। हालांकि, वीडियो वायरल होने के जब पुलिस इन तक पहुंची, तो प्रेमिका ने प्रेमी के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज करवाने से मना कर दिया। उसने कहा कि उनके बीच की लड़ाई खत्म हो गई है और दोबारा साथ रहने का फैसला किया है।

अलग रह रही थी प्रेमिका
कपल को पहचानने वाले कुछ लोगों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार दोनों लिव-इन में रहते हैं। हालांकि, कुछ समय से दोनों के बीच विवाद चल रहा था। इससे नाराज लड़की अपनी एक फ्रेंड के यहां रहने आ गई थी। लड़का उसे लगातार फोन कर रहे थे, लेकिन वह कॉल रिसीव नहीं कर रही थी। सोमवार को जैसे ही उसे प्रेमिका के रेसकोर्स मैदान में मौजूद होने की बात चली, तो वह सीधा यहां चला आया और उसके बाल पकड़कर धक्का मारते हुए साथ ले गया।

पुलिस पहुंची तो दोनों ने कहा- हो गया समझौता
प्रेमी द्वारा प्रेमिका को ले जाते समय किसी ने उसका वीडियो बना लिया था, जो वायरल हो गया। इसके बाद पुलिस इन दोनों के पास पहुंची, तो लड़की ने शिकायत दर्ज करने से मना कर दिया। दोनों ने ही कहा कि उनके बीच की लड़ाई खत्म हो चुकी है और उन्होंने दोबारा से साथ रहने का फैसला किया है।

