राज्य में पहली बार:सूरत के ब्रेनडेड युवक के फेफड़े-किडनी- लीवर- पैंक्रियाज- आंखें दान आठ लोगों को नई जिंदगी

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • एक साथ इतने अंगों का दान, अहमदाबाद-मुंबई भेजे गए

वेलंजा के रामवाटिका निवासी ब्रेनडेड रत्नकलाकार पियूष नारायण मांगुकिया के फेफड़े, किडनी, लीवर, पैंक्रियाज और आंखें परिजनों ने दान कर दी। इससे आठ लोगों को नया जीवन मिला। यह राज्य में पहली बार है कि किसी एक व्यक्ति के इतने अंग एक साथ दान किए गए हों। निवासी पियूष रामकृष्ण एक्सपोर्ट में रत्नकलाकार थे।

काम से छूटने के बाद अमरोली चारभुजा आर्केड एंड रेसिडेंसी में अपने ससुराल में बीमार पत्नी से मिलने गए थे। वहां से रात 10 बजे लौट रहे थे। तभी सायण रोड चेकपोस्ट के पास बाइक फिसलने से गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। उन्हें स्मीमेर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। बाद में आयुष अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

जहां न्यूसर्जन डॉ. हमसमुख सोजित्रा ने ब्रेन में जमा रक्त का इलाज किया। 28 अक्टूबर को डॉ. सोजित्रा की टीम ने पियूष को ब्रेनडेड घोषित कर दिया। डोनेट लाइफ संस्था ने पियूष के पिता नारायणभाई व अन्य सदस्यों को अंगदान के लिए राजी किया।

दिल बोरसद के 39 वर्षीय व्यक्ति को ट्रांसप्लांट किया
अहमदाबाद के सिम्स अस्पताल में पियूष का हृदय बोरसद (आणंद) के 39 वर्षीय व्यक्ति में ट्रांसप्लांट किया गया। फेफड़े मुंबई की एचएन रिलायंस अस्पताल में 44 साल के व्यक्ति को ट्रांसप्लांट किए गए। दो किडनी, लीवर और पैंक्रियाज अहमदाबाद के आईकेडीआरसी में चार अलग-अलग मरीजों को ट्रांसप्लांट किए गए। आंखें लोकदृष्ट चक्षु बैंक को दी।

