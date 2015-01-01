पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  The Young Man Jumped From The 12th Floor Upside Down, Was Born To Gyaras And Died On The Same Day

मौत की छलांग:ऊंचाई से लगता था डर तो उल्टे होकर 12वीं मंजिल से कूदा, जन्म भी ग्यारस को हुआ था और मौत भी इसी दिन

राजकोट18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाएं से... पहले बाउंड्री वॉल पर बैठा फिर उल्टी तरफ से ही लगा दी छलांग।
  • बिल्डिंग से गिरने के बाद गेंद की तरह एक बार उछला और फिर दम तोड़ दिया
  • बाल्कनी में पहुंचते ही बाउंड्री वॉल पर चढ़ा और आंख बंद करने के बाद उल्ट होकर छलांग लगा दी

गुजरात के राजकोट शहर में आज दोपहर एक युवक ने 12वीं मंजिल से छलांग लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। युवक को ऊंचाई से डर लगता था। इसलिए उसने कूदने से पहले आंखें बंद कर ली थीं। युवक की मां ने बताया कि उसका जन्म भी ग्यारस को हुआ था और आज ग्यारस के दिन ही उसने मौत को गले लगा लिया। आत्महत्या के कारणों का खुलासा नहीं हो सका है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

12वीं मंजिल की बाल्कनी में पहुंचकर नीचे देखा।
12वीं मंजिल की बाल्कनी में पहुंचकर नीचे देखा।

ऊंचाई से डर के कारण उल्टे होकर कूदा
राजकोट में माधापुर चोकडी के पास रहने वाला सिद्धार्थ (33) आत्महत्या करने 150 फूट रिंग रोड पर स्थित द स्पायर बिल्डिंग पहुंचा था। यहां 12वीं मंजिल की बाल्कनी में पहुंचते ही बाउंड्री वॉल पर चढ़ा और आंख बंद करने के बाद उल्ट होकर छलांग लगा दी। मृतक की मां ने बताया कि उसे ऊंचाई से डर लगता था। शायद इसीलिए उसने उल्टे होकर छलांग लगाई।

बिल्डिंग से गिरते ही दम तोड़ दिया।
बिल्डिंग से गिरते ही दम तोड़ दिया।

नीचे गिरने के बाद गेंद की तरह एक बार उछला
सीसीटीवी फुटेज में देखा जा सकता है कि युवक बिल्डिंग से गिरने के बाद गेंद की तरह एक बार उछला और फिर दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस को मृतक के पास को कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है। इसलिए हत्या के कारणों का खुलासा नहीं हो सका है।

