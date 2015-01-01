पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की कतार:दिवाली के बाद मनपा ने 60% कोरोना टेस्ट बढ़ाया, अब रोज 17000 जांच कर रहे

सूरत | रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन से बाहर से आने वाले यात्रियों का मनपा कोरोना टेस्ट कर रही है, लेकिन मंगलवार को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं करवा पा रही है। ऐसे में कैसे संक्रमण रुकेगा।
  • ज्यादा मिल रहे पॉजिटिव

मनपा ने कोविड टेस्ट की संख्या 60% तक बढ़ा दी है। दिवाली से पहले 9500 से 10000 टेस्ट किए जाते थे। इसमें 650 आरटीपीसीआर और 8500 से 9000 रैपिड टेस्ट किए जाते थे। अब टेस्ट की संख्या 17000 कर दी गई है। इसमें 16000 रैपिड टेस्ट और 1000 आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट किए जा रहे हैं।

5 टोलनाका, 2 बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन, एयरपोर्ट, डायमंड यूनिट में 8, और टेक्सटाइल मार्केट में 14 टेस्टिंग सेंटरों के साथ विभिन्न जोन में 70 सहित कुल 90 सेंटरों और 95 धनवंतरि रथों से कुल 180 टीमें टेस्टिंग कर रही हैं। आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट स्मीमेर अस्पताल में हो रहा है।

11 नवंबर को 522 आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट व 9109 रैपिड टेस्ट सहित कुल 9631 टेस्ट किए गए। इनमें 144 पॉजिटिव मिले। दिवाली के दिन 14 नवंबर को 7964 टेस्ट में 143 पॉजिटिव मिले। 22 नवंबर को 13,625 टेस्ट किए गए इनमें 213 पॉजिटिव मिले। 23 नवंबर को 17038 टेस्ट हुए।

