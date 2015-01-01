पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Marking Of Bullet Train Route Started, Tender Of 5 Concrete Bridges And 11 Steel Bridges Continues

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बुलेट ट्रेन परियोजना:बुलेट ट्रेन रूट की मार्किंग शुरू, 5 कंक्रीट ब्रिज और 11 स्टील ब्रिज का टेंडर जारी

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

देश की सबसे बड़ी और बहुप्रतीक्षित 508 किमी अहमदाबाद -मुंबई हाई स्पीड बुलेट ट्रेन परियोजना में बनने वाले पांच कंक्रीट ब्रिज और 11 स्टील ब्रिज के लिए नेशनल हाई स्पीड रेल कॉर्पोरेशन एनएचएसआरसीएल) द्वारा टेंडर जारी कर दिया गया है। इसे पी 1 बी और पी 1 सी दो हिस्से के पॅकेज में टेंडर जारी किया गया है। इसमें ब्रिज के निर्माण कार्य शामिल होंगे।

इससे पहले वडोदरा से वापी और वडोदरा से अहमदाबाद के बीच बुलेट ट्रेन रूट बनाने का ठेका एलएंडटी को दे दिया गया है। एनएचएसआरसी द्वारा पी 1 बी पॅकेज के टेडंर में 237. 1 किमी रूट शामिल है जो वापी से सूरत-वडोदरा के बीच का हिस्सा है। इसमें जो ब्रिज बनाए जाएंगे वो दोहरी लाइन वाले ब्रिज होंगे।

इसमें स्टील ब्रिज और कंक्रीट ब्रिज शामिल होंगे। ब्रिज को 3 साल में बनाना होगा। 18 फरवरी को टेंडर खोला जाएगा। इस तरह से इस पूरे रुट में कुल 11 स्टील ब्रिज जबकि पांच कंक्रीट ब्रिज बनेंगे। पी 1 सी पॅकेज के लिए जारी टेंडर 19 फरवरी 2021 को खुलेगी।

रूट मार्किंग का काम आनंद से शुरू किया गया

रूट मार्किंग का काम आनंद से शुरू किया गया है। जहां बुलेट ट्रेन के रुट अलाइनमेंट स्पष्ट हो गई है। इससे पहले सी 6 पॅकेज में वडोदरा से अहमदाबाद के बीच सिविल वर्क का डिजाइन कंस्ट्रक्शन, हाई स्पीड डबल लाइन (87.5), 25 क्रासिंग ब्रिज, 97.5 किमी पैरेलेल ब्रिज, मेंटेनेंस डिपो, समेत अन्य कार्य करने हैं।

जबकि पैकेज सी 4 निर्माण में परियोजना का कुल 46.66% हिस्सा शामिल है जिसकी लंबाई 237 किमी है। इसमें हाई स्पीड रेल कॉरिडोर का पॅकेज सी 4 निर्माण में 237 किमी में सिविल और बिल्डिंग वर्क्स का डिजाइन और निर्माण, जिसमें टेस्टिंग और कमीशनिंग शामिल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें