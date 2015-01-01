पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Marriage Will Not Be Held In Four Cities Of Gujarat At Night… Even A Procession Will Not Be Out, Only 100 People Are Allowed

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

न बैंड-बाजा, न बाराती:गुजरात के चार शहरों में नहीं हो सकेंगी रात में शादियां, बारात भी नहीं निकलेगी; सिर्फ 100 लोग हो सकेंगे शामिल

अहमदाबाद25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सरकार ने सोमवार को एक आदेश जारी कर कहा है कि पुराने आदेश को स्थगित किया जा रहा है, जिसमें अनुमित लेकर वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम कराए जा सकते थे- प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • सरकार ने सोमवार को एक आदेश जारी कर कहा है कि पुराने आदेश को स्थगित किया जा रहा है
  • सिर्फ 100 लोग ही शामिल हो सकेंगे। इसमें कैटरिंग और अन्य कर्मचारियों की संख्या भी शामिल होगी

गुजरात में फिलहाल सूरत समेत अहमदाबाद, वडोदरा और राजकोट शहरों में रात के समय शादियां नहीं हो सकेंगी। सरकार ने सोमवार को एक आदेश जारी कर कहा है कि पुराने आदेश को स्थगित किया जा रहा है, जिसमें अनुमित लेकर वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम कराए जा सकते थे। नए आदेश मे स्पष्ट कह दिया गया है कि रात में 9 बजे के बाद किसी भी कार्यक्रम की अनुमति नहीं होगी। रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू वाले इन शहरों में यह आदेश मंगलवार की मध्य रात्रि से प्रभावी हो जाएगा। यहां रात 9 से सुबह 6 बजे के बीच पहले से ही कर्फ्यू जारी है।

बारात भी नहीं निकलेगी
इसके अलावा प्रदेश में दूसरी जगह होने वाली शादियों जैसे कार्यक्रमों में आयोजन स्थल की क्षमता से आधे और अधिकतम 100 लोग ही शामिल हो सकेंगे। इसमें कैटरिंग और अन्य कर्मचारियों की संख्या भी शामिल होगी। पहले वैवाहिक कार्यक्रमों में 200 लोगों की उपस्थिति की अनुमति थी। सार्वजनिक रूप से कार्यक्रमों में प्रतिबंध के चलते शादियों में बारात निकालने की भी अनुमति नहीं होगी।

आदेश में कहा गया है कि अंतिम संस्कार के कार्यक्रम में 50 से ज्यादा लोग शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे। यह दोनों नियम पूरे प्रदेश में लागू रहेंगे। वहीं, कोरोना संक्रमण की गंभीरता को देखते हुए इस साल ‘वाइब्रेंट गुजरात’(निवेशक सम्मेलन) नहीं होगा। इसके अलावा गांधीनगर स्थित अक्षरधाम मंदिर 30 नवंबर तक बंद कर दिया गया है।

नहीं होंगे सामूहिक विवाह
अग्रवाल विकास ट्रस्ट के प्रवक्ता कपिश खाटूवाला ने बताया कि कोरोना की वजह से इस बार हम सामूहिक विवाह नहीं करवा रहे हैं। वहीं आहिर समाज की अग्रणी मनीषा आहिर ने कहा कि उनके समाज द्वारा आयोजित सामूहिक विवाह भी रद्द कर दिया गया है। आहिर समाज लगभग 25 सामूहिक लग्न करवा चुका है। उल्लेखनीय है कि सूरत दानवीरों का शहर हैं। जो शादी के सीजन में बड़ी संख्या में जरूरतमंद जोड़ों की सामूहिक रूप से शादी करवाते हैं, लेकिन इस बार कोरोना के चलते समूहलग्न नहीं कर रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें