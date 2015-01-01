पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Married By Paying Money, But Upset With Quarrel, Murdered Wife, Husband Arrested From Rajasthan

कार्रवाई:पैसे देकर शादी की थी, लेकिन झगड़े से परेशान हो पत्नी की हत्या कर दी, पति राजस्थान से गिरफ्तार

सूरत43 मिनट पहले
  • शव के साथ मिले नोट में आरोपी ने लिखा था कि तीन लाख देकर शादी की थी

पुणागाम के मुक्तिधाम सोसाइटी इलाके में एक हफ्ते पहले पत्नी की हत्या कर शव को थैले में पैक कर कमरे में छिपाकर फरार आरोपी को पुलिस राजस्थान से गिरफ्तार कर सूरत लाई। पुनागाव पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि एक सप्ताह पूर्व पत्नी की गला घोटकर हत्या कर फरार पति राजस्थान में छिपा हुआ है। इसी आधार पर पुलिस ने उपरोक्त स्थल पर छापा मारकर आरोपी पती को गिरफ्तार किया।

पुलिस के अनुसार आरोपी लक्ष्मण उर्फ लिंबाराम चौधरी की शादी मध्यप्रदेश निवासी युवती कौशल्या लालचंद हरी से हुई थी। यह शादी एजेंट को तीन लाख रुपए देकर हुई थी। दोनों पुणा स्थित मुक्तिधाम सोसाइटी में किराये पर रहते थे। इसी बीच पिछले शुक्रवार को शाम चार बजे आरोपी लक्ष्मण अपना रूम लॉक करके बाहर चला गया।

इसके बाद रूम से दुर्गंध आने लगी। जिसके चलते मकान मालिक ने रूम में जाकर जांच की तो वहां उसे एक एक थैला बंधा हुआ दिखा। मालिक ने जैसे ही थैला खोला तुरंत ही उसमें से कौशल्या का सिर बाहर निकल आया। मकान मालिक ने तुरंत ही घटना की जानकारी पुणा पुलिस स्टेशन को दी। जानकारी मिलते ही तुरंत पुणा पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई और थैला खोला था।

जिसमें कौशल्या की लाश के साथ एक चिट्ठी मिली। चिट्ठी में लक्ष्मण ने कौशल्या की हत्या करने की बात कबूल की थी। लक्ष्मण ने लिखा था कि उसने तीन लाख रुपए देकर कौशल्या से शादी की थी। पर वह हमेशा उससे झगड़ा ही करती रहती थी। जिससे परेशान होकर उसने कौशल्या की हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने बताया कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है। इसके अलावा एजेंट से बात करने की बात कही है।

